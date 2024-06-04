Whittier Early Childhood Center earns 5-star rating

After hours of paperwork submission, classroom observations and document completion by the entire Whittier Early Childhood Center preschool staff, Sidney City Schools is proud to announce that WECC has maintained the distinction of being a Step Up to Quality five-star rated early childhood program.

“WECC is proud to be a five-star program,” Beth Abbott, preschool director at Whittier, said. “From birth until the start of kindergarten, there are approximately 2,000 days, and every day matters. It is important to us that children develop their self-confidence, social and emotional skills, and a love of learning.”

WECC offers four-day integrated programs for students with special needs and typically developing students who serve as peer models. At the end of the 2023-2024 school year, Whittier Early Childhood Center served 348 students. Of the total number of students at Whittier at the end of this last school year, 158 students were on an IEP. Approximately 150 of the 348 who attended last year will be transitioning to kindergarten in the fall.

“As we continue to see an increase in student enrollment and an increase in student needs, maintaining the 5-star rating is just as important as ever,” Abbott said.

“Preschool is the cornerstone of future academic success,” Sidney City Schools superintendent Bob Humble said. “The dedication of the WECC staff in achieving the 5-star rating is truly commendable. We are confident that children transitioning from Whittier to kindergarten are better prepared and positioned for success than those who have not attended preschool, and that is something for which we are proud.”

Step Up To Quality is a five–star quality rating and improvement system administered by the Ohio Department of Education & Workforce and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. SUTQ recognizes and promotes learning and development programs that meet quality program standards that exceed licensing health and safety regulations. The program standards are based on national research identifying standards that lead to improved outcomes for children.

“Earning and maintaining the Step Up To Quality five-star rating signifies that we are providing a comprehensive, developmentally appropriate, and safe learning environment for our young learners to grow,” Abbott said. “We have high-quality staff who genuinely care for our children. Stars aside, I am proud of the impact we’re making in our community.”

Step Up To Quality uses a quality rating and improvement system for early learning and development programs. Programs can earn a 1-, 2-, 3-, 4- or 5-star rating by meeting Ohio’s quality program standards. Achieving a 5-star rating means that Whittier’s preschool program has demonstrated a level of quality that meets all the requirements.

Programs with 5-star ratings:

● Have highly trained teachers

● Develop children’s school readiness skills with lesson plans

● Have lower staff/child ratios

● Are committed to continuous improvement with required staff professional development

● Value relationships with families and communities

Whittier Early Childhood Center welcomes new families to the preschool as children turn three throughout the year. To begin the enrollment process, visit www.sidneycityschools.org and look for New Families in the menu.

Anyone with questions can call Whittier at 937-497-2275 or the Board of Education office at 937-497-2200. WECC will hold preschool screening dates over the summer by appointment only and one screening each month throughout the school year.