Out of the past: June 5

125 Years

June 5, 1899

The opening game of the baseball season in Sidney will be played Friday afternoon on the ball grounds at the top of Orbison hill between the Versailles team and the Sidney Reds. The two teams, accompanied by the Reed band, will parade to the ball grounds before the game.

——-

John Steinle received a small ring-tailed monkey from Dayton, KY., this morning. The monkey is about three years old and was sent by a friend.

——-

The sixth annual reunion of Companies C and H, 99th regiment, Ohio Volunteers, G.A.R., was held at the fairgrounds today. The meeting was not well attended as former meetings, only about 100 persons being present.

100 Years

June 5, 1924

About the worst wind storm that has visited Sidney in recent years swept across the city about 8:30 o’clock last night. The wind was accompanied by a heavy downpour of rain. The storm came in the nature of a “twister,” striking first at the west end of Culvert Street. Sweeping down Culvert and Rauth streets, it struck the Wagner Manufacturing plant and then dipped down to South Walnut street at the foot of Fair avenue. It then moved east along Water street to Ohio and Main avenues apparently lifting as it reached the Holy Angels church. Trees and utility lines were torn down. Fences throughout the area were flattened and many chimneys wrecked. There apparently were no injuries.

——-

Sidney and Shelby county will have a woman candidate for the Republican nomination for Congress if the friends of Mrs. W.H.C. Goode have their way. During the past several days Republican political leaders and friends of Mrs. Goode have been actively pushing her consideration of running for the post.

75 Years

June 5, 1949

One of the largest furniture stores between Lima and Dayton will have a grand opening in Sidney in the near future, when the new Francis and Goffena Furniture store formally opens at its new location at 110 West Poplar street, the location formerly occupied by the Sidney Furniture Co. Announcement of the sale of the latter store to Marcel Goffena and Glen Francis, widely known furniture partners, was made today.

——-

Beauties of local flower gardens are on display at the annual flower show at the Masonic temple. Mrs. J.C. Swonger is chairman. She is being assisted by Mrs. Sam Jackson and Mrs. I.M. Wilkinson.

50 Years

June 5, 1974

On Aug. 4, 1905, the first and only commencement of Sidney’s Buckeye Business College was held. One graduate, now Mrs. Merle Kerst, 222 ½ Brooklyn Ave., worked at the Bimel Buggy Co. for four years doing an assortment of jobs including making curtains for the carriages to earn enough to attend the school. Her wages were five cents an hour, 50 cents a day. The Gregg system of shorthand was taught, she said.

25 Years

June 5, 1999

PHOTO – Upper Valley Joint Vocational School teacher Kathy Ogg chats with Sidney High School senior Jamie Shepherd, and Jamie’s mother, Brenda Shepherd of Sidney, following JVS convocation ceremonies Thursday night at Piqua High School. Jamie was recognized for earning the highest grade-point average among Sidney JVS Students and received the Award of Distinction.

——-

NEW BREMEN – The Friends of the New Bremen Library next week will be hosting a program about flags of the nation. The program will be held Thursday at 7:30 pm at the library.

——-

ALBANY, N.Y. – “Superman” star Christopher Reeve has been given a four-year appointment to New York’s Spinal Cord Injury Research Board by Gov. George Pataki. The board, established last year, will recommend to state officials which spinal cord research projects should get money from a special state fund.

