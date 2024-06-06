Out of the past:

125 Years

June 6, 1899

Members of the graduating class of Sidney High School went to Riverside Park at Quincy this morning to spend the day picnicking. They went over to a tally-ho handsomely decorated with the colors of the class.

——-

There will be a meeting of Bicycle riders at the telephone office tomorrow to form a club and make arrangements for bicycle track races this summer.

——-

John Heiser has improved the appearance of his coal office with a new coat of paint.

100 Years

June 6, 1924

The formal opening of the Sidney Country Club held on Decoration Day proved to be an enjoyable and successful event. The club house has been recently remodeled, refurbished and beautifully decorated.

——-

Two agricultural students at Sidney High school, Myron Filler and Ernest Chriswell, have been awarded scholarships to four-year courses of study at Ohio State University.

——-

Members of the Sidney High school graduating class last week were entertained at the Purity Confectionery store yesterday by the management.

75 Years

June 6, 1949

Gov. Lausche signed into law today a bill introduced by Rep. Roy Harmony, of Shelby County Making Ohio drivers’ licenses good for three years instead of one. Price for the new licenses will be 75 cents, plus a 25-cent recorder’s fee.

——-

New officers took over when the Sidney chapter of Symposiarches met last evening at the Lockington school house. They are Urban Doorley, president; Fred Dickas, vice president; Paul Swayne, secretary, and Charles R. Benjamin, Jr., treasurer.

——-

Shelby county farm leaders joined those of Auglaize, Mercer, and Logan counties in Wapakoneta last night for a conference sponsored by the Ohio Farm Bureau to study farm programs now before congress. They were Jay Thompson, E.E. Rees, August Cordonnier, Russell Borland, R.W. Monger, Robert Addison, William Hoewischer, W.R. Joslin, W.R. Joslin, Jr., I.M. Wilkinson, L.D. Allen, Raymond Buehler, and Larry Spitzer.

50 Years

June 6, 1974

Walt Sanders of Fort Loramie has been selected as the Shelby County Boys Scholar-Athlete for 1973-74. The award is presented annually by the Sidney Daily News and for the first time is being named in honor of Zack Crusey. Crusey, SDN sports editor for 26 years initiated the award.

——-

Administrators and coaches from the Shelby County Schools have selected Becky Reinhart, of Jackson Center, as county girls’ Scholar-Athlete for 1973-74, an award presented by the Sidney Daily News in honor of Zack Crusey.

——-

Recognition for years of membership will be made by Kiwanis: William Swonger, 50 years; Frank Marshall, 40 years; Leroy Bishop, Harold Sharp, 30 years, and R.J. Conrad and Wilson Lochard, 25 years.

25 Years

June 6, 1999

MINSTER – A minster resident who is a student at Ohio Northern University was recently honored for his accomplishments as a contestant in the Sammie-3 Robot contest. Jason Osterloh and his four teammates placed second in the national robotics/automation competition, which was held at Saginaw State University, Saginaw, Michigan. They received Silver Quality Awards.

——-

A six-month campaign by the Shelby County Historical Society to raise money to buy and equip the former Adams Funeral Home for a countywide historical center has surpassed its goal. The campaign, which ended last week, drew contributions totaling $332,733 for the William A. Ross Jr. Historical Center. This figure eclipses the original $250,000.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.