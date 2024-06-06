Second half real estate tax bills to be mailed

Shelby County treasurer S. Todd Lotz has announced that 2023 second half real estate tax bills will be mailed around Friday. The due date for payment of these bills will be July 20.

“If payments are mailed, as long as they have a post mark of July 20 or earlier, the payment will be considered on time and no penalty will apply,” Lotz said. “The large majority of our payments still come through the United States Postal Service. However, other options are available to pay your taxes.

“You can make your payment online at https://co.shelby.oh.us/treasurer/ by clicking on the Click to Pay Now button. This will direct you to our third party vendor Autoagent. Then just follow the instructions.”

A convenience fee of 2.5 percent is charged when paying with a debit or credit card. Lotz said the cost of an eCheck is just a flat $1.30.

“These fees are charged by the service provider. The Shelby County Treasurer’s office does not share in these fees,” Lotz said. “To pay by phone, call 1-844-537-0500. The same fees apply.”

Lotz said payments can be made in person at the treasurer’s office from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8:30 to noon on Friday.

“In addition to credit cards, we accept cash, personal checks, money orders, and cashier’s checks,” Lotz said. “You can also drop off your payment in the night drop located just outside the employee entrance on the Main Street side of the Shelby County Annex. Checks and money orders can be made payable to the Shelby County Treasurer.”

“If you desire to have your bill stamped paid, please send your entire bill along with a self addressed stamped envelope. We will stamp the top half of your bill and return it to you. Your check does constitute a valid receipt.”

“If you have a change of mailing address or do not receive a bill, please contact our office. Failure to receive a bill does not excuse you from paying the taxes due nor relieve you of the mandatory penalty and/or interest.”

The Treasurer’s Office offers pre-payment of future taxes and we can debit your checking account for payments, whether they are bi-annually or monthly. An agreement will need to be signed.

For taxpayers 65 and older, or permanently disabled, there is a homestead reduction. This also applies to some military veterans who are 100 percent disabled. Please contact the Shelby County Auditor’s Office with any questions. One can also apply for the owner occupied credit through the Auditor’s Office. They can be reached at 937-498-7202.

Our mailing address is 129 E. Court St., Sidney, Ohio. Anyone with questions may call (937) 498-7281 or visit the website at https://co.shelby.oh.us/treasurer/. You may also email us at [email protected].