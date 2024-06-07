By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center’s board of education approved numerous hirings and resignations during its meeting on May 20.

The board approved the hiring of Kara Maurer and Madeline Simon as Intervention Specialists, Jacob Reinhard as a bus driver. The board accepted the resignation of Casey Dietz as a certified aide to approve hiring her as an elementary school teacher. The board approved of the resignation of Holly Mideendorf as an Intervention Specialist.

Certified staff contracts for Amber Armbruster (three-year limited), Elizabeth Baker (three-year limited), Tiffany Brown (three-year limited), Daniel McPherson (three-year limited), Hope Ruhenkamp (three-year limited), Ashley Blair (one-year limited), Tyler Claus (one-year limited), Scott Elchert (one-year limited), Ashley Leasure (one-year limited) and Cindy Monnin (one-year limited) were all approved.

Along with their contracts, the contracts for the supplemental and pupil activity contracts were also approved.

Coaches approved were varsity golf coach Trent Platfoot, head cross country coach Daniel McPherson, head soccer coach Jason Huber, varsity assistant soccer coach Nerijus Arcikauskas, varsity volleyball Coach Kim Metz, varsity assistant volleyball coach Erin Pence, volunteer junior high assistant Peyton Esser, junior varsity volleyball coach Tara Shuster, eighth grade volleyball coach Sarah Kipker, seventh grade volleyball coach Alexis Regula, varsity boys basketball coach Aaron Klopfenstein, varsity assistant boys basketball coach Garrett Serr, varsity assistant boys basketball coach Troy Opperman, junior varsity boys basketball coach Luke Doseck, freshman boys basketball coach Tyler Claus, eighth grade boys basketball coach David Starr, seventh grade boys basketball coach Scott Klopfenstein, varsity girls basketball coach Tiffany Brown, varsity assistant girls basketball coach Keesha Byrd, junior varsity girls basketball coach Peyton Esser, seventh grade girls basketball coach Kristin Thobe and high school cheerleading coach Katelyn Reese.

Mary Rutan Hospital was selected for athletic training services. Supplemental contracts were also approved for athletic director Scott Elchert, assistant athletic director Kim Metz, academia ddvisor Susie Harris, band leader Daniel McPherson, yearbook coordinator Debbi Tussing, junior class advisor/prom coordinator Lori Wiswell, senior class advisor Susie Harris, sixth grade trip coordinator Nancy Meyer and Sarah Kipker, drama club Director Taryn Kinney, assistant drama club director Elizabeth Baker, drama tech support Daniel McPherson, national honor society president Susie Harris, LPDC leader Beth Dickson, high school student council organizer Amanda Barhorst, vocal program and show choir director Ashley Leasure, FCCLA leader Vicki Kipker, reading program coordinator Linda Wahrer, concessions manager Debbi Tussing, special education coordinator Beth Dickson, webmaster Debbi Tussing, EMIS coordinator Kim Metz and assistant EMIS coordinator Marilyn Kohler.

After the executive session, the board approved to ratify the classified negotiated increase agreement for the next three school years. The increases will be 4.0 percent for 2024-25, 3.5 percent for 2025-26, and 3.5 percent for 2026-27. The increases to the administrative contracts for the same three years will be will be 3.75 percent for 2024-25, 3.25 percent for 2025-26, and 2.75 percent for 2026-27. For the 2024-25 school, the technology director will see a 4.0 percent pay increase for that school year.

Superintendent William Reichert gave an update on the insurance claims the school filed after the hailstorm in March. The reason for the delay is that insurance agents are spread thin because of those storms (which included the Indian Lake/Russells Point tornadoes) and the May storms (including the Greenville tornado) that swept through the area.

The board has approved the transfer of funds from the general fund to the 003 multi-purpose building project, both now and in the future, if required. The building is on pace to be completed in early-June using high school and college workers.

They accepted the $1,000 donation from Precision Detailing Inc., for the athletic department.

Teacher Beth Dickson was awarded the 2024 Sidney Rotary Club Excellence of Education Award in a surprise ceremony in front of school staff, students, and her family.