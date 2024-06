MARIA STEIN — Summer Day with the Saints registration is open at the Maria Stein Shrine. A fun afternoon of saint-themed crafts, snacks, prayers and activities. The event is for children entering first through sixth grades.

This year parents have three days to choose from: Aug. 6, 7 or 8 (same program is offered each day). Summer Day with the Saints starts at 1 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m. Parents can register their child/children at mariasteinshrine.org, the cost is $10 per child.