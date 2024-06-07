Out of the past: June 7

125 Years

June 7, 1899

Sheriff Fristoe this week moved his office to the room formerly used by the grand jury. The old sheriff’s office will be used for a law library.

——-

The Reed band gave an excellent concert on the public square last evening, after the Memorial exercises of the Odd Fellows and the Knights of the Golden Eagle.

——-

Postmaster Jones and Charles R. Wells, mail carrier for the new route north of Sidney, drove over the route yesterday securing names of persons living along the line. The first delivery will be made about the first of July.

——-

O.W. Niswonger won the first-place prize in the twelve-mile bicycle race at Degraff this afternoon. The prize was a diamond stud valued at $35.

100 Years

June 7, 1924

A picture featuring the origin of life and sex hygiene will be shown in the Sunday School Auditorium of the First Methodist Church, Sidney, Monday evening. The picture will be educational and is for men and boys above 16 years of age only.

——-

Another “white mule” merchant has fallen afoul of law. He was arrested in Sidney Thursday when police discovered his car with one hundred pounds of sugar and four pounds of Fleischmann’s yeast in it. The Darke County sheriff went to the man’s farm and found a fine still and two barrels of mash and other things for making booze hidden under the barn floor.

——-

New furniture is being installed in the Olympia Confectionery parlor on the east side of the square. Five new Pullman booths of mahogany have been put in on either side of the store and the tables are of mahogany with white marble tops.

75 Years

June 7, 1949

When the 1889 class held its 60th reunion of graduation from Sidney high school, the following class members were present; Mrs. Mary Joslin Bennett, Mrs. Nellie Robertson Benjamin, Mrs. Maude DeWeese Greene, Mrs. Edith Hetzler Bennet, G. Avery Hatfield, and E.C. Amos. Mrs. Jennie Free Davis could not attend because of illness.

Their teacher-principal at the time, Ida Haslup Goode, also attended. Deceased class members are Jessie Ayers Wilson, Anna Hall, Maude Ford Siegel, William O. Collins, Nettie Cochlin, Edith Wilson, Miss Lillian Mann, and Joseph C. Arbuckle.

50 Years

June 7, 1974

An open house is planned Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. at the newly remodeled Elk’s Lodge Home, Main Avenue. James Silverthorn, exalted ruler, emphasized the dining room and bar will be closed during those hours.

——-

David Shuffleton became president of Shelby County Heart Association last night. Top award for the evening went to Mrs. J.S. Shine, retiring president. Other officers named were Dr. William Mentges, vice president; Mrs. William Uncapher, secretary, and Mrs. Norbert Strosnider, treasurer.

25 Years

June 7, 1999

FORT LORAMIE – Delegates to the District 2 Summer Convention were named when Fort Loramie American Legion Auxiliary Unit 355 met recently. Donna Quinlin, Julie Frey, Shirley Simon and Esther Seger were appointed delegates to the June event in Sidney. The alternate is Margie Iiams.

——-

The Shelby County United Way is interested in Recruiting Interested students in grades 9-12 who would like to learn more about the United Way system and service agencies.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.