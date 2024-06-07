By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of April 2024. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Dennis Ray Taylor, 25, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kenneth J. Schultz, 54, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Xavier Malki Huffman, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Steven Mikel Brentnall, 29, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license and obedience to traffic control devices, $161 fine.

Erick Joseph Richmond, 35, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Kaylynne Darlene Poeppelman, 26, of Piqua, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Dustin Allen Cowgill, II, 22, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Josephine Ann Peraino, 64, of Farmington, Michigan, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $130 fine.

Jessie L. Corbitt, 32, of Dayton, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Joseph M. Schnippel, 85, of Botkins, was charged with right of way on public highway, $130 fine.

Owen K. Moorman, 24, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Ronald N. Young, 63, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Lucas M. Kies, 47, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Richard A. Kuck, 81, of New Knoxville, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.

Lillee Alexandra Tucker, 19, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private drive/alley, $136 fine.

Kristin Lee Magann, 39, of Kenton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

David L. Kerman, 75, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tammie M. Cantrell, 62, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Tony R. Thomas, 21, of Bellfontaine, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Valdo Pasquette, 30, of Lima, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $130 fine.

Joseph John Carner, 53, of Tipp City, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Vincent Anthony Pangallo, 51, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Megan M. Mabry, 34, of Saint Marys, was charged with driving while texting, $105 fine.

Cody Jerome Sherman, 33, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tanner J. Huston, 25, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Anthony Donald Kremer, 35, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Kathy Jo Williams, 67, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Junior E. Colson, 21, of Franklin, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Joshua Christopher Schilling, 41, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Davis Roosevelt, III, 22, of Springfield, Kentucky, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Jennifer Star McKee, 52, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael J. McClellan, 57, of Keller, Texas, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Hayley Jade Letner, 25, of Fairborn, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Eric W. Grieves, 56, of De Graff, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alisa Lynn Elliott, 39, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Nicole R. Crouch, 36, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

John William Bartley, 64, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Christopher R. Retterer, 50, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cayden Micheal Holycross, 20, of Sidney, was charged with headlights on motor vehicles, $136 fine.

Susan K. Fogt, 74, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Shane Richard Christy, 43, of Maplewood, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Denise E. Alexander, 41, of New Weston, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ryan Douglas Mortimer, 45, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Stacie Ann Enneking, 53, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Karter Steven Elsner, 20, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

David J. Walker, 62, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Andrew Joseph This, 26, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Bailey Nicole Bowman, 24, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Cory Bryce May, 32, of Port Jefferson, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Ronald L. Egbert, 79, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kristine M. Hiser, 63, of New Bremen, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Jeffrey Lynn Renkert, 59, of Belle Center, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $130 fine.

Lucinda S. Furgeson, 18, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Rakeem L. Jones, 30, of Bellefontaine, was charged with no operator license, $155 fine.

Kylee Michelle Shaner, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Amanda K. Brown, 44, of Sidney, was charged with headlights on motor vehicles, $136 fine.