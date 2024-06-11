Man dies after farming accident near 25-A

BOTKINS — A man died after a farming incident on Sunday.

Craig Barhorst, 38, of Anna, died due to injuries sustained while baling hay in a field on the 15,000 block of County Road 25A, according to the Botkins Police Department.

Botkins police, Botkins Fire Deparment, Anna Rescue and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the property at 10:48 a.m.

According to his obituary, Barhorst is survived by his wife Lauren, children Lilly, Zoey and Tucker and parents Bob and Tammy Barhorst.

Schlosser Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Visitation will be held there on Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Botkins.