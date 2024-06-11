Sidney BOE preparing for 2024-25 school year

SIDNEY — With graduation over, the Sidney City Schools Board of Education has turned their attention to making sure everything is in place for the 2024-25 school year.

During Monday’s meeting, the board approved class fees, lunch and breakfast prices, along with personnel items.

The board approved school fees for the 2024-25 school year. Kindergarten to eighth grade fees will be $35; grades 9-12 fees depends on the classes the students are enrolled in.

Also approved were the lunch and breakfast prices for the 2024-25 school year. For students in kindergarten to fifth grade, lunch will be $2.45, breakfast $1, and extra milk, 50 cents; for grades 6-12, lunch is $2.70, breakfast, $1.50, and extra milk, 50 cents.

The board also approved the classified salary schedules for three years, from 2024-25 through 2026-27.

Purchased service contracts agreement with Midwest Regional Educational Service Center for the new school year was approved at $16,509.82 and miscellaneous additional services to be billed on an hourly basis.

The board renewed a technical services agreement with Northern Buckeye Education Council in the amount of $22,157.49 for IEP Anywhere Plus, PowerSchool EMIS Support and PowerSchool Serving Hosting for fiscal year 2025.

A renewal of the MAP Growth K-12 with NWEA in the amount of $17,160 was approved.

The board also renewed the School Psychology Graduate Assistantship agreement with the University of Dayton for the period of August 2024 through May 2025 at a cost of $27,552.

An agreement with ParentSquare for Engage at a cost of $14,850 per year plus a district onboarding fee of $1,000 was approved for the period of June 1, 2024, to June 30, 2027.

Five teachers were hired by the board during the meeting. Hired were teachers Haley Kramer, Macy Imwalle, Kyle Trissell and Jennifer Bowsher, along with Renee Hall, IS teacher. They were given one-year contracts effective Aug. 21, 2024.

Jason Saylor was hired as a custodian at $16.74 per hour effective June 3, 2024. Amanda Partington was hired as a substitute custodian.

The board approved extended days to full-time employees Katie Martin, Tonya McLain and Oshae Peart, Sidney High School guidance counselors; Cody Myers, vo-ag teacher; Rose Huba and Melissa schneider, Sidney Middle School guidance counselors; Misty Shroyer, cooks manager; Melissa McClurg, pupil services director; and Stacy Barker, curriculum director. They are eligible for up to 10 contract days.

Stipends were also approved for full-time employees for additional duties above their job descriptions. Building Leadership Team members at each school will receive $300 per person.

The board accepted the resignations of teachers Kaylee Fishbaugh and Hattie Rioch, both effective Aug. 1, Melinda Janson, Student Services coordinator, effective Aug. 1, Julie Micali, substitute teacher, and Michael Gossard, bus driver, both effective May 16.

The board approved the amended retirement date of Brenda Helman, custodian, to July 1.

The board renewed the contracts of custodians Jason Saylor and Holly Evans. Both were given two-year contracts.

Director of Technology Trent Francis shared a report on how the security of the district’s technology was improved during the past school year. He discussed phishing and how passwords should be changed and the longer the password, the harder it is for someone to hack the account.

In other business, the board:

• Approved amending appropriations for fiscal year 2024.

• Approved temporary appropriations for fiscal year 2025. The temporary appropriations is 25% of the fiscal year 2024 budget.

• Approved the transfer of funds of up to $7,000 from the general fund to the Latchkey fund for the current year; and up to $110,000 from the general fund to district managed funds for current year expenditures.

• Authorized participation in the Free and Reduced Lunch and Breakfast Program for the 2024-25 school year.

• Approved student handbooks for preschool, K-2 primary, grades 5-8 and Northwood School.

• Heard the legislative report from board member Laurie Kimmel.

• Heard the Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education report from board member Greg Dickman.

• Went into executive session to discuss negotiations with the Sidney Education Association. No action was taken.

The board’s next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on July 15 at 6 p.m. at the board of education office.