Sidney Municipal Court: April 2024

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of April 2024. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Ronald J. George, 25, of Saginaw, Michigan, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Dalanie S. Moore, 29, of Washington, D.C., was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dale Robert Raun, 65, of Westerville, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Jeffrey Langlois, 42, of Buford, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mei Jiang Lin, 38, of Troy, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Tammy Lou Watson, 54, of Covington, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Jhyston J. Malveaus, 20, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension from prior DUI, $388 fine.

Kelsea Ann Jones, 26, of Jackson Center, was charged with lights on parked/stopped vehicle and speeding – dismissed, $261 fine.

Elizabeth D. Adams, 30, of Quincy, was charged with lights on parked/stopped vehicle, $261 fine.

James Allen King, Jr., 18, of Sidney, was charged with stopping after accident information, $288 fine.

Charlotte Jean Disher, 35, of Sidney, was charged with lights on parked/stopped vehicle, $261 fine.

Amber Nichole Latimer, 38, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Marissa Morton, of Fort Recovery, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicle on public street – dismissed, $76 fine.

Nathanial Maxwell, 34, of Sidney, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicle on public street, $76 fine.

Travis Brown, 40, of Sidney, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicle on public street, $76 fine.

Paco Fransico Lopez, 21, of Springfield, was charged with no operator license – dismissed, speeding – dismissed, and expired plates – dismissed, $166 fine.

Seth R. Binkley, 51, of Quincy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Junior S. Antoine, 54, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Ricky W. Green, 29, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Jacqueline A. Fiore, 23, of Edgewood, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nolan J. Dingwall, 39, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was charged with issuance of special permits, $130 fine.

Ramata Nage, 25, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $136 fine.

Haley R. Kiser, 18, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Keagan Daniel Zeile, 20, of Lake Orion, Michigan, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Charles Eron Levi Nation, 33, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $238 fine.

Charles Eron Levi Nation, 33, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, – dismissed, $138 fine.

Kristen Marie Miller, 24, of Jackson Center, was charged with driving under suspension/restrictions- child support/FTA – dismissed, $105 fine.

David S. Hickman, 55, of Sidney, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Derek Alan Conine, 31, of Lima, was charged with tinted windows/restrictions, $130 fine.

Jude Corielan, 51, of Miami, Florida, was charged with highway use permit, $157 fine.

Zachary R. Fontaine, 23, of Botkins, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Travis Lee Foster, 35, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license, $186 fine.

Elizabeth Ann Schulze, 79, of Sidney, was charged with stopping after accident information and failure to control/weaving – dismissed, $388 fine.

Tyree Lamor Gordon, Jr., 22, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Christine Eve Tamplin, 42, of Piqua, was charged with no operator license, $238 fine.

Nancy Wagner, 41, of Walton, Kentucky, was charged with turn and stop signals, $130 fine.

Mitchell R. Romanowski, 44, of Anna, was charged with driving under suspension – FRA suspension – dismissed, $111 fine.

Lisa M. Monnin, 55, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Bonnie L. Tomanellie, 58, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Austin David Lee Schutz, 18, of Houston, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Elizabeth A. Polhamus, 68, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Eloy Guajardo, Jr., 29, of Brownsville, Texas, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brittany Ann Davis, 30, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jonathan Eric Clune, 51, of St. Henry, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jacob Lathaniel Cloud, 21, of Xenia, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Kenneth J. Bruce, 34, of Ottawa, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ashley M. Boseke, 35, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kristen Marie Miller, 24, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tyler Thomas Claus, 29, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Donald Emerson Bowser, 54, of West Milton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Douglas A. Harlow, 57, of Jackson Center, was charged with driving under suspension/restrictions – child support/FTA, and contempt, $155 fine.

Zahcary S. Leugers, 32, of Wapakoneta, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.