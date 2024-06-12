Historic Sidney Theatre presents ‘Chess: In Concert’

The Historic Sidney Theatre’s latest theatrical presentation “Chess: In Concert”will take place from June 28-30.

The production will bring the music and drama of the legendary musical “Chess” to life in a unique concert format by a talented cast of local performers. This production presents an experience new to The Historic Sidney Theatre, featuring an immersive experience with arena-like, on stage seating to watch the action unfold up close.

“Chess: In Concert” features a rich score by the renowned ABBA songwriters Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, with lyrics by Tim Rice, known for his work on “The Lion King” and “Jesus Christ Superstar.” This production will showcase the theater’s commitment to presenting high-caliber performances and enhancing the cultural landscape of Sidney.

Set against the backdrop of the Cold War, “Chess” explores the political intrigue and passionate rivalries in the world of international chess competitions. The musical’s gripping narrative is complemented by iconic songs such as “One Night in Bangkok,” “I Know Him So Well,” and “Anthem.”

The showtimes are:

● Friday, June 28, 7 p.m.

● Saturday, June 29, 7 p.m.

● Sunday, June 30, 2 p.m.

Tickets for “Chess: In Concert” are now available for purchase. General admission is $20, with discounted rates for seniors and students. To buy tickets or for more information, visit www.sidneytheatre.org.