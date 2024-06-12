Minster Bank appoints Monnier as commercial lender

MINSTER — Minster Bank has announced the appointment of Alex Monnier as commercial lender. Monnier is responsible for loan production, relationship management, business development and continuing the Bank’s mission of helping local communities thrive through positive funding opportunities.

Monnier brings over 18 years of relationship-centered banking experience to Minster Bank. Dan Heitmeyer, vice president of commercial banking, expressed his excitement at Alex’s joining the team, and spoke of his authentic dedication to the people he serves.

“Alex is a native of Minster and is familiar with many of our current customers. We look forward to leveraging his knowledge of the local market as we seek to expand our services to both existing and prospective customers in Auglaize and surrounding counties,” Heitmeyer said.

In addition to his commercial lending experience, Monnier has served as treasurer for multiple community institutions, including the Southwestern Auglaize County Chamber of Commerce, Minster Journeyman’s Club, and Journeyman’s Sportsman Club. He is the treasurer for Minster Oktoberfest.

Monnier graduated from Franklin University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree and his Master of Business Administration. Alex currently resides in Minster with his wife Lindsay and their two sons, Eli and Weston.