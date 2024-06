Photo: Safety Town held for incoming kindergarteners

Children listen to Sidney school bus driver Donnie Chupp as he explains how cars should stop when the red flashing stop sign on the side of a bus is deployed during Safety Town on Tuesday evening at Sidney Middle School. Safety Town is a educational program for children entering kindergarten. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is traveling to schools around Shelby County each week this summer to instruct children on bus safety. The program is taking place at Sidney Middle School Monday through Thursday, with sessions each day from 9 to 11 a.m. or from 5 to 7 p.m.

Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News