RUSSIA — Russia Local Schools recently honored its junior high and high school students for their academic achievements.

Junior high top students and Blue & Gold Award winners are:

Art: Ruby Francis, Maci Armstrong

Math: Xavier Rhoades, Makayla Dershem, Mary Fullenkamp, Quinn Hoying

History: Weston Delaet, Lucas Borchers, Quinn Hoying, Jocelyn Wysocki

English: Juliet Prenger, Alexis Griffith, Mary Fullenkamp, Simon Voisard

Reading: Xavier Rhoades, Delia Goubeaux, Natalie Sullenberger, Elizabeth Greer

Science: Juluis Monnin, Averie Kress, Simon Voisard, Adalia Meyer

Family Consumer Science: Jadyn Drees, Weston Delaet

Keyboarding: Paxson Bixler, Eli Shappie

Vocal Music: Ruby Francis, Gemma Schulze, Therese Gibson, Ava Bohman

Industrial Tech: Alysha Phlipot, Maci Armstrong

Physical Education: Aryana Cordonnier, Mary Fullenkamp

Spelling Bee: Winner – Jaxon Stang (fifth grade) Runner Up – Xavier Monnin (sixth grade)

High school top students and Blue & Gold Award winners are

Art: Samuel Phlipot, Jude Counts, Elijah Schmitmeyer, Summer Griffith, Eve Rhoades, Hannah Phlipot, Lily York, Elli Armstrong, Hazel Francis

Social Studies: Ava Gibson, Gabriel Fullenkamp, Faith York, Jayden Gaerke, Matteo Morelli, Izabella Chapman, Isabella Phlipot, Shay Hammonds, Faith York, Kylie Doseck, Grace Poeppelman, Laci Phlipot, Lily Fullenkamp

Business/Accounting: Benjamin D. York, Felix Francis, Jacob Schmitmeyer, Charles Stueve

Science: Ava Gibson, Elijah Borchers, Jacob Schmitmeyer, Abigail Sullenberger, Cyril Cordonnier, Isabella Magoto, Felix Francis, Matthew Fisher, Kourtney Phlipot, Catherine Homan, Laci Phlipot, Jaxon Grogean, Jaela Shappie, Lily York, Grace Poeppelman, Jude Counts

Computer: Sayer Magoto, Ella Meyer

Spanish: Benjamin Traxler, Elijah Schmitmeyer, Alivia Shappie, Cooper Unverferth, Addison Shappie, Jonah York

Spanis: Benjamin Traxler, Elijah Schmitmeyer, Alivia Shappie, Cooper Unverferth, Addison Shappie, Jonah York

English: Madison Schulte, Eve Rhoades, Kora Doseck, Kourtney Phlipot, Saige Hoying, Lily Fullenkamp, Matteo Morelli, Isabella Phlipot, Victoria Sherman, Vincent Borchers

Family Consumer Science: Celeste Borchers, Abigail Sherman, Grace Monnin, Claudia Hoehne, Saige Hoying, Matteo Morelli, Kylie Doseck, Samuel Phlipot

UVCC Student: Eva Goubeaux

Math: Hazel Francis, Owen Sargent, Catherine Homan, Sophia Vallandingham, Lily York, Callie Goubeaux, Kora Doseck, Elijah York, Isabella Phlipot, Matteo Morelli, Jaxon Grogean, Cyril Cordonnier, Jalea Shappie

Industrial Tech: Xavier Quinter, Max Seger, Cyril Cordonnier, Xavier Quinter, Jude Counts, Leo Counts, Zeb Borchers, Brycen Earl, Vince Whitaker

Yearbook: Lily Fullenkamp, Grace Monnin

Junior high and high school special awards were presented to:

The Rev. Wolfer Scholastic/Athlete: Jaela Shappie

K of C Excellence in Christian Living: Felix Francis, Alexandria Gaerke

American Legion Distinguished Rep for Buckeye Girls/Boys State: .Grace Monnin

Power of the Pen Ohio State Qualifiers: Xavier Rhoades, Natalie Sullenberger

Community Blood Center/Blood Donors:Samantha Bell, Alexandria Gaerke, Eva Goubeaux, Brooklyn Klosterman, Carley Scott, Victoria Sherman, Sophia Vallandingham, Lily York

FTA 4 Year Award: Lily Fullenkamp, Kori Goubeaux

4.0 GPA for three reporting periods: Lucas Borchers, Ruby Francis, Delia Goubeaux, Alexis Griffith, Julius Monnin, Juliet Prenger, Xavier Rhoades, Eli Shappie, Quinn Hoying, Simon Voisard, Jocelyn Wysocki, Annika Borchers, Celestine Borchers, Will Borchers, Hazel Francis, Ava Gibson, Summer Griffith, Madeline Hoehne, Aubrey Hoying, Hannah Phlipot, Samuel Phlipot, Samuel Prenger, Eve Rhoades, Madison Schulte, Bernadette Borchers, Kora Doseck, Jayden Gaerke, Callie Goubeaux, Catherine Homan, Faith York, Josephine Bergman, Zebulon Borchers, Cyril Cordonnier, Emma Muhlenkamp, Isabella Phlipot, Jacob Schmitmeyer, Addison Shappie, Abigail Sherman, Carlie Subler, Abigail Sullenberger, Benjamin D. York, Benjamin S. York, Elijah York, Felix Francis, Eva Goubeaux, Kori Goubeaux, Saige Hoying, Matteo Morelli, Laci Phlipot, Veronica Poling, Jaela Shappie, Victoria Sherman, Carly Supinger, Sophia Vallandingham, Mary York

4.0 GPA: 15 of 15 Grading Periods: Emma Dapore, Eva Goubeaux, Kori Goubeaux, Saige Hoying, Laci Phlipot, Jaela Shappie, Victoria Sherman

Perfect Attendance Award: Eve Rhoades, Xavier Rhoades, Catherine Homan

Academic Letters (all four years): Samantha Bell, Levi Delaet, Felix Francis, Alexandria Gaerke, Brooklyn Klosterman, Isabella Magoto, Veronica Poling, Sophia Vallandingham

Academic Letters: Keagan Baldridge, Annika Borchers, Celeste Borchers, Elijah Borchers, Will Borchers, Hazel Francis, Lily Rose Francis, Ava Gibson, Summer Griffith, Madeline Hoehne, Aubrey Hoying, Hannah Phlipot, Samuel Phlipot, Samuel Prenger Eve Rhoades, Elijah Schmitmeyer, Madison Schulte, Benjamin Traxler, Annabelle Armstrong, Bernadette Borchers, Kora Doseck, Kylie Doseck, Jayden Gaerke, Callie Goubeaux, Maddox Goubeaux, Claudia Hoehne, Catherine Homan, Kourtney Phlipot, Sienna Pleiman, Alivia Shappie, Charles Stueve, Faith York, Josephine Bergman, Vincent Borchers, Zebulon Borchers, Braylon Cordonnier, Cyril Cordonnier, Dominic Francis, Micah Grieshop, Shay Hammonds, Sayer Magoto, Brookelyn Meyer, Grace Monnin, Emma Muhlenkamp, Isabella Phlipot, Landon Pleiman, Grace Poeppelman, Shelden Pohlman, Zachary Robinson, Mackenzie Rose, Jacob Schmitmeyer, Hannah Schneible, Addison Shappie, Abigail Sherman, Carlie Subler, Abigail Sullenberger, Benjamin D. York, Benjamin S. York, Elijah York, Samantha Bell, Jude Counts, Emma Dapore, Levi Delaet, Felix Francis, Lily Fullenkamp, Alexandria Gaerke, Eva Goubeaux, Kori Goubeaux, Lillie Heitkamp, Saige Hoying, Cameron Leach, Brooklyn Klosterman, Isabella Magoto, Matteo Morellli, Laci Phlipot, Veronica Poling, Hayden Quinter, Ben Rinderle, Madison Rose, Carley Scott, Jaela Shappie, Victoria Sherman, Carly Supinger, Sophia Vallandingham, Lily York, Mary York

Scholarships were awarded to:

Thomas V. & Corrine R. Francis Scholarship Thomas V. & Corrine R. Francis Scholarship – Victoria Sherman

Clopay/Leo H. Francis Memorial Scholarship – Sophia Vallandingham

O’Reilly Precision Products Scholarship – Levi Delaet

Versailles Saving & Loan – Carley Scott

Dr. Chen’s Scholarship – Aelxandria Gaerke

Staff Scholarship – Jaela Shappie

Business Scholarship – Felix Francis

Gene & Jeannie Guillozet Memorial Scholarship – Laci Phlipot

Board of Education Scholarship – Lily Fullenakamp

Student Council Scholarship – Jaela Shappie

Pepsi – Cola Scholarship – Madison Rose

Carolyn “Pooch” Barga Scholarship – Lily York

Doc & Hilda Francis Family Scholarship – Laci Phlipot and Veronica Poling

Douglas & Elizabeth Borchers Baseball/Softball Scholarship – Saige Hoying

Douglas & Elizabeth Borchers “University of Dayton” Scholarship – Lily Fullenkamp

Edward & Merilyn Borchers Family Foundation Scholarship – Emma Dapore, Isabella Magoto

Edward & Merilyn Borchers Family Foundation Merilyn Memorial Scholarship – Kori Goubeaux

Edward & Merilyn Borchers Family Foundation Dave Borchers Memorial Scholarship – Brayden Monnin

The Clair & Jeanne Naveau Family Scholarship – Kori Goubeaux

Kyle R. Magoto Memorial Scholarship – Eva Goubeaux

Russia High School Accounting Award – Brayden Monnin

FTA Scholarship – Lily Fullenkamp and Kori Goubeaux

Russia Wellness Scholarship – Alexandria Gaerke and Lily Fullenkamp

Music Booster Scholarship – Sophia Vallandingham

Athletic Booster Scholarship – Brayden Monnin

Bohman Trucking Scholarship – Eva Goubeaux, and Hayden Quinter