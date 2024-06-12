RUSSIA — Russia Local Schools recently honored its junior high and high school students for their academic achievements.
Junior high top students and Blue & Gold Award winners are:
Art: Ruby Francis, Maci Armstrong
Math: Xavier Rhoades, Makayla Dershem, Mary Fullenkamp, Quinn Hoying
History: Weston Delaet, Lucas Borchers, Quinn Hoying, Jocelyn Wysocki
English: Juliet Prenger, Alexis Griffith, Mary Fullenkamp, Simon Voisard
Reading: Xavier Rhoades, Delia Goubeaux, Natalie Sullenberger, Elizabeth Greer
Science: Juluis Monnin, Averie Kress, Simon Voisard, Adalia Meyer
Family Consumer Science: Jadyn Drees, Weston Delaet
Keyboarding: Paxson Bixler, Eli Shappie
Vocal Music: Ruby Francis, Gemma Schulze, Therese Gibson, Ava Bohman
Industrial Tech: Alysha Phlipot, Maci Armstrong
Physical Education: Aryana Cordonnier, Mary Fullenkamp
Spelling Bee: Winner – Jaxon Stang (fifth grade) Runner Up – Xavier Monnin (sixth grade)
High school top students and Blue & Gold Award winners are
Art: Samuel Phlipot, Jude Counts, Elijah Schmitmeyer, Summer Griffith, Eve Rhoades, Hannah Phlipot, Lily York, Elli Armstrong, Hazel Francis
Social Studies: Ava Gibson, Gabriel Fullenkamp, Faith York, Jayden Gaerke, Matteo Morelli, Izabella Chapman, Isabella Phlipot, Shay Hammonds, Faith York, Kylie Doseck, Grace Poeppelman, Laci Phlipot, Lily Fullenkamp
Business/Accounting: Benjamin D. York, Felix Francis, Jacob Schmitmeyer, Charles Stueve
Science: Ava Gibson, Elijah Borchers, Jacob Schmitmeyer, Abigail Sullenberger, Cyril Cordonnier, Isabella Magoto, Felix Francis, Matthew Fisher, Kourtney Phlipot, Catherine Homan, Laci Phlipot, Jaxon Grogean, Jaela Shappie, Lily York, Grace Poeppelman, Jude Counts
Computer: Sayer Magoto, Ella Meyer
Spanish: Benjamin Traxler, Elijah Schmitmeyer, Alivia Shappie, Cooper Unverferth, Addison Shappie, Jonah York
English: Madison Schulte, Eve Rhoades, Kora Doseck, Kourtney Phlipot, Saige Hoying, Lily Fullenkamp, Matteo Morelli, Isabella Phlipot, Victoria Sherman, Vincent Borchers
Family Consumer Science: Celeste Borchers, Abigail Sherman, Grace Monnin, Claudia Hoehne, Saige Hoying, Matteo Morelli, Kylie Doseck, Samuel Phlipot
UVCC Student: Eva Goubeaux
Math: Hazel Francis, Owen Sargent, Catherine Homan, Sophia Vallandingham, Lily York, Callie Goubeaux, Kora Doseck, Elijah York, Isabella Phlipot, Matteo Morelli, Jaxon Grogean, Cyril Cordonnier, Jalea Shappie
Industrial Tech: Xavier Quinter, Max Seger, Cyril Cordonnier, Xavier Quinter, Jude Counts, Leo Counts, Zeb Borchers, Brycen Earl, Vince Whitaker
Yearbook: Lily Fullenkamp, Grace Monnin
Junior high and high school special awards were presented to:
The Rev. Wolfer Scholastic/Athlete: Jaela Shappie
K of C Excellence in Christian Living: Felix Francis, Alexandria Gaerke
American Legion Distinguished Rep for Buckeye Girls/Boys State: .Grace Monnin
Power of the Pen Ohio State Qualifiers: Xavier Rhoades, Natalie Sullenberger
Community Blood Center/Blood Donors:Samantha Bell, Alexandria Gaerke, Eva Goubeaux, Brooklyn Klosterman, Carley Scott, Victoria Sherman, Sophia Vallandingham, Lily York
FTA 4 Year Award: Lily Fullenkamp, Kori Goubeaux
4.0 GPA for three reporting periods: Lucas Borchers, Ruby Francis, Delia Goubeaux, Alexis Griffith, Julius Monnin, Juliet Prenger, Xavier Rhoades, Eli Shappie, Quinn Hoying, Simon Voisard, Jocelyn Wysocki, Annika Borchers, Celestine Borchers, Will Borchers, Hazel Francis, Ava Gibson, Summer Griffith, Madeline Hoehne, Aubrey Hoying, Hannah Phlipot, Samuel Phlipot, Samuel Prenger, Eve Rhoades, Madison Schulte, Bernadette Borchers, Kora Doseck, Jayden Gaerke, Callie Goubeaux, Catherine Homan, Faith York, Josephine Bergman, Zebulon Borchers, Cyril Cordonnier, Emma Muhlenkamp, Isabella Phlipot, Jacob Schmitmeyer, Addison Shappie, Abigail Sherman, Carlie Subler, Abigail Sullenberger, Benjamin D. York, Benjamin S. York, Elijah York, Felix Francis, Eva Goubeaux, Kori Goubeaux, Saige Hoying, Matteo Morelli, Laci Phlipot, Veronica Poling, Jaela Shappie, Victoria Sherman, Carly Supinger, Sophia Vallandingham, Mary York
4.0 GPA: 15 of 15 Grading Periods: Emma Dapore, Eva Goubeaux, Kori Goubeaux, Saige Hoying, Laci Phlipot, Jaela Shappie, Victoria Sherman
Perfect Attendance Award: Eve Rhoades, Xavier Rhoades, Catherine Homan
Academic Letters (all four years): Samantha Bell, Levi Delaet, Felix Francis, Alexandria Gaerke, Brooklyn Klosterman, Isabella Magoto, Veronica Poling, Sophia Vallandingham
Academic Letters: Keagan Baldridge, Annika Borchers, Celeste Borchers, Elijah Borchers, Will Borchers, Hazel Francis, Lily Rose Francis, Ava Gibson, Summer Griffith, Madeline Hoehne, Aubrey Hoying, Hannah Phlipot, Samuel Phlipot, Samuel Prenger Eve Rhoades, Elijah Schmitmeyer, Madison Schulte, Benjamin Traxler, Annabelle Armstrong, Bernadette Borchers, Kora Doseck, Kylie Doseck, Jayden Gaerke, Callie Goubeaux, Maddox Goubeaux, Claudia Hoehne, Catherine Homan, Kourtney Phlipot, Sienna Pleiman, Alivia Shappie, Charles Stueve, Faith York, Josephine Bergman, Vincent Borchers, Zebulon Borchers, Braylon Cordonnier, Cyril Cordonnier, Dominic Francis, Micah Grieshop, Shay Hammonds, Sayer Magoto, Brookelyn Meyer, Grace Monnin, Emma Muhlenkamp, Isabella Phlipot, Landon Pleiman, Grace Poeppelman, Shelden Pohlman, Zachary Robinson, Mackenzie Rose, Jacob Schmitmeyer, Hannah Schneible, Addison Shappie, Abigail Sherman, Carlie Subler, Abigail Sullenberger, Benjamin D. York, Benjamin S. York, Elijah York, Samantha Bell, Jude Counts, Emma Dapore, Levi Delaet, Felix Francis, Lily Fullenkamp, Alexandria Gaerke, Eva Goubeaux, Kori Goubeaux, Lillie Heitkamp, Saige Hoying, Cameron Leach, Brooklyn Klosterman, Isabella Magoto, Matteo Morellli, Laci Phlipot, Veronica Poling, Hayden Quinter, Ben Rinderle, Madison Rose, Carley Scott, Jaela Shappie, Victoria Sherman, Carly Supinger, Sophia Vallandingham, Lily York, Mary York
Scholarships were awarded to:
Thomas V. & Corrine R. Francis Scholarship Thomas V. & Corrine R. Francis Scholarship – Victoria Sherman
Clopay/Leo H. Francis Memorial Scholarship – Sophia Vallandingham
O’Reilly Precision Products Scholarship – Levi Delaet
Versailles Saving & Loan – Carley Scott
Dr. Chen’s Scholarship – Aelxandria Gaerke
Staff Scholarship – Jaela Shappie
Business Scholarship – Felix Francis
Gene & Jeannie Guillozet Memorial Scholarship – Laci Phlipot
Board of Education Scholarship – Lily Fullenakamp
Student Council Scholarship – Jaela Shappie
Pepsi – Cola Scholarship – Madison Rose
Carolyn “Pooch” Barga Scholarship – Lily York
Doc & Hilda Francis Family Scholarship – Laci Phlipot and Veronica Poling
Douglas & Elizabeth Borchers Baseball/Softball Scholarship – Saige Hoying
Douglas & Elizabeth Borchers “University of Dayton” Scholarship – Lily Fullenkamp
Edward & Merilyn Borchers Family Foundation Scholarship – Emma Dapore, Isabella Magoto
Edward & Merilyn Borchers Family Foundation Merilyn Memorial Scholarship – Kori Goubeaux
Edward & Merilyn Borchers Family Foundation Dave Borchers Memorial Scholarship – Brayden Monnin
The Clair & Jeanne Naveau Family Scholarship – Kori Goubeaux
Kyle R. Magoto Memorial Scholarship – Eva Goubeaux
Russia High School Accounting Award – Brayden Monnin
FTA Scholarship – Lily Fullenkamp and Kori Goubeaux
Russia Wellness Scholarship – Alexandria Gaerke and Lily Fullenkamp
Music Booster Scholarship – Sophia Vallandingham
Athletic Booster Scholarship – Brayden Monnin
Bohman Trucking Scholarship – Eva Goubeaux, and Hayden Quinter