MINSTER — Throughout the month of May, the employees of Minster Bank raised funds in support of Warrior Ridge through the “Casual for a Cause” program.

The Casual for a Cause movement, a hallmark of Minster Bank’s corporate culture, allows employees to dress informally in exchange for voluntary contributions toward charitable causes. The May non-profit was recommended by Minster Bank’s Hollie Cordonnier, who was inspired to take action.

“Watching the news before Veterans Day, I came upon an interview with the founder. His approach to helping veterans was unique and down-to-earth,” Cordonnier said. “It seemed like just the sort of community organization that Minster Bank would proudly support.”

Landon Bentley founded Warrior Ridge because he saw a need to help veterans whose support systems vanish upon returning home. What began as a small series of bonfires in his backyard, grew into a program which reunites teams of veterans from across the nation who often haven’t seen each other in over a decade or longer.

Kayaking, fishing, horseback riding, and more make up the retreats arranged by Warrior Ridge. Through this experience, Bentley and his staff facilitate and restore vital support systems for our veterans, helping them to return home with a renewed sense of purpose.

Minster Bank said in a news release Participating in Casual for a Cause isn’t merely about dressing down; it’s about uplifting the community, fostering a culture of empathy, and making a tangible difference in the lives of others. This donation reaffirms Minster Bank’s dedication to supporting local initiatives and embracing its role as a responsible corporate citizen.

To learn more about the Warrior Ridge mission and ways to offer support, visit warriorridge.org.