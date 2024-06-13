Out of the past: June 13

125 Years

June 13, 1899

MONTRA – Montra will have another telephone line in a few days. The poles are all ready.

——-

LOCKINGTON – There has been seven hundred logs brought to the saw mill within the last ten days. They came by canal and railroad.

——-

A game of baseball was played at the fairground yesterday afternoon between the Buckeye Business College club and the bicycle boys. The bicycle boys won by a score of 20 to 5.

100 Years

June 13, 1924

New Bremen and Minster movie houses were dark Sunday night as a result of the visit to these towns of Rev. Dr. Niles, representative of the Lord’s Day Alliance.

——-

Final action for the co-operative flag decoration was taken Tuesday when the plugs were put in the streets throughout the main part of the city to hold flags for patriotic decorating. There will be about 175 of these flag plugs put in. This work is being done through the American Legion.

75 Years

June 13, 1949

The new restaurant at Filburn’s island opened today to the public in its expanded quarters overlooking Lake Loramie, and the public is invited to call and inspect the newest eating place around the lake by its proprietors, Mr. and Mrs. Granville Filburn.

——-

Plans for a mass chest x-ray program for 1950 were discussed Wednesday by the Shelby county Tuberculosis and Health association. Robert Kaser, the new president, presided. He succeeds Clyde P. Millhoff.

50 Years

June 13, 1974

JACKSON CENTER – Sunday was a proud day for the hundreds of people who planned Wally Byam Memorial Park for the past three years. Town and county officials and other dignitaries assembled on the park grounds for a formal dedication service.

——-

Abuses of civil liberties in the Miami Valley area and the American Civil Liberties Union will be discussed at the Tuesday meeting of the Sidney Optimist Club by Sidney attorney Michael Boller who is active in ACLU and a legal advisor for the NAACP.

25 Years

June 13, 1999

NEW YORK – Readers were chomping at the bit to get their hands on the latest of Dr. Hannibal “The Cannibal” Lecter. Buyers on Tuesday ate up copies of “Hannibal,” the new novel by Thomas Harris that marks the return of the murderous doctor and FBI agent Clarice Starling – the principal characters from Harris’ 1988 Novel “The Silence of the Lambs.”

——-

Elmer and Mary Louise Neumeier of Wapakoneta recently attended a reception for five of their grandchildren who graduated from high school this year. The event held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Rhine honored these recent graduates: Ryan Gutman, Botkins; Nick Altstaetter, Botkins; Lyndsey Elsass, Wapakoneta; Sara Drexler, Tipp City and Stacey Neumeier, New Bremen.

