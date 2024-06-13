Recent Shelby County Common Pleas sentencings

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for assault, domestic violence and theft, among other charges.

Dusty L. Fout, aka Dustin L. Fout, 37, of Sidney, was sentenced to community control not to exceed five years and 60 days in the Shelby County Jail on work release, with five days of jail credit granted, on one count of assault, a first degree misdemeanor.

Additionally, Fout must successfully complete anger and rage counseling and must successfully complete Thinking for a Change/Decision Points. Fout was indicted on one count felonious assault, a second degree felony, for causing serious harm to an adult male victim by punching the victim in the mouth, causing a laceration to the victim’s lip and loss of a front tooth.

Owen M. Green, 35, of Fort Loramie, was sentenced to five years community control and 60 days in the Shelby County Jail on work release, with four days of jail credit granted, on one count of domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. Additionally, Green must successfully complete anger and rage counseling, must successfully complete Thinking for a Change/Decision Points, and must successfully complete mental health counseling.

Green was indicted on two counts domestic violence, a third degree felony, for causing physical harm to a son with whom he was cohabitating by punching him in the head repeatedly, dragging him off a bed by his ankles and hitting him in the chest, after a previous conviction of domestic violence. One count was dismissed.

Brandon T. Curtner, 31, of Piqua, was sentenced to 150 days in prison, with three days of jail credit granted, on one count of theft, a first degree misdemeanor. Additionally, Curtner must pay restitution in the amount of $3,125. Curtner was indicted on one count of theft, a fifth degree felony, for stealing funds through an online application without the owner’s consent.

Clee’chaun A. Dixon, 35, of Dayton, was sentenced to community control, not to exceed five years, with seven days of jail credit granted, on one count attempted forgery, a first degree misdemeanor. Additionally, Dixon must successfully complete mental health counseling as determined by the Adult Probation Department and must successfully complete Thinking for a Change/Decision Points. Dixon was indicted on one count forgery, a fifth degree felony, for knowingly altering a check written out to the offender by adding an additional number to the check and attempting to cash the fraudulent check.

Kylee N. Yates, 33, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years community control and 15 days in the Shelby County Jail, with two days of jail credit granted, on one count of attempted illegal use of supplemental nutrition or WIC program benefits, a fourth degree felony. Additionally, Yates must successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling, must successfully complete mental health counseling, must obtain and maintain employment, and must pay restitution to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services in the amount of $10,573.

Yates was indicted on one count illegal use of supplemental nutrition or WIC program benefits, a third degree felony, for fraudulently accepting and using food assistance benefits (SNAP) when she was not authorized or qualified to receive or use such benefits.

Austin W. Hampton, 22, of Pleasant Hill, was sentenced to community control not to exceed five years and 30 days in the Shelby County Jail, with no days of jail credit granted, on one count attempted breaking and entering, a first degree misdemeanor, one count petty theft, a first degree misdemeanor, and one count criminal damaging, a second degree misdemeanor. Additionally, Hampton must successfully complete Thinking for a Change/Decision Points, and must pay restitution of $478.11 to the Sidney Police Department (SPD).

Hampton was indicted on one count breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony, one count petty theft, a first degree misdemeanor, and one count criminal damaging or endangering, for trespassing into the unoccupied SPD Firing Range to commit a theft offense, stealing a green police officer ball cap from the SPD Firing Range, and spray painting three security cameras inside and spray painting graffiti on the exterior walls of the SPD firing range.

Philip S. Campbell, 40, of Sidney, was sentenced to community control not to exceed five years and 60 days in the Shelby County Jail, with no days of jail credit granted, on one count attempted breaking and entering, a first degree misdemeanor, one count petty theft, a first degree misdemeanor, and one count criminal damaging, a second degree misdemeanor. Additionally, Campbell must successfully complete Thinking for a Change/Decision Points, and must pay restitution of $478.11 to the Sidney Police Department (SPD).

Campbell was indicted on one count breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony, one count petty theft, a first degree misdemeanor, and one count criminal damaging or endangering, for trespassing into the unoccupied SPD Firing Range to commit a theft offense, stealing a green police officer ball cap from the SPD Firing Range, and spray painting three security cameras inside and spray painting graffiti on the exterior walls of the SPD firing range.

Brock Frasure, 48, of Saint Paris, was sentenced to continue community control after violation of his community control sanctions. Additionally, Frasure must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility. Frasure was convicted on two counts of vandalism, a fifth degree felony, for removing and partially removing catalytic converters.

Curtis L. Johnson, 59, of Sidney, was sentenced to 11 months in prison on each count, concurrent, with no days of jail credit granted, on one count trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony. Johnson was indicted on two counts trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, and two counts trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, for cocaine. Two counts were dismissed.

Breea Johnson, 34, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 11 months in prison, with 12 days of jail credit granted, after violating terms and conditions of her community control sanction. Johnson was convicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine.