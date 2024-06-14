Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet Monday, June 17, at noon in the board’s conference room, 1200 S. Children’s Home Road, Sidney. Items on the agenda include the financial report, administrative reports from the superintendent, service and support administration director, community education and outreach director, early childhood director and early intervention director.

Hardin-Houston Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, June 17, at 7 p.m. in the school’s commons room. Items on the agenda include approving high school, elementary and athletic-related handbooks; and acting on personnel items.

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Tuesday, June 18, at Noon at the Tri-County Board Administration & Training Center, 1280 N. County Road 25A, Troy. The Finance Committee will precede the board meeting at 11:30 a.m. Prior to the Finance Committee meeting, the board will accept public comments regarding the Board’s Calendar Year 2025 Budget from 11-11:30 a.m.

Guests should park and enter at the Training Center on the south side of the building.