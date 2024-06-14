BOTKINS — While working on updating the zoning codes, Botkins village administrator Randy Purdy noticed that only 38 percent of roads in town were up standards.

So, the Village Council has decided to put more road projects on the books for the rest of 2024 and 2025 in order to fix the issue, which it discussed during its meeting on Tuesday.

There will be cold patching of pot holes in order to prevent further damage to the road. While doing this, the village will be using the water fund to repair any pipelines that are clogged or damaged.

North Mill Street is completed with the Annexation (Penny) and Roth Street project near completion. The residents on North Mill Street have been given their invoices and 30 days to pay or appeal it. The project on Meadow Drive has begun. They plan on removing the Autumn Street stubs, and replacing it with green space. After this, it will be Huber and East Walnut Street’s turn to get fixed.

Mayor Lance Symonds said he will be meeting with Shelby County Commissioners regarding the state Route project for County Road 25-A on Tuesday. Anna is still discussing the project.

The sidewalk leading to the dog park is complete. The parks department raised $1,264 from their breakfast fundraiser at the Carousel.

New light poles will be installed at the Industrial Park at $1,500 a pole. AES wants the poles to be 150 feet tall with overhead lines. Symonds suggested that Purdy should talk to Botkins Community Improvement Corporation (BCIC) about covering this cost which he will bring up at the next meeting.

Two projects are being put on hold within the Village. The South Street Wastewater Treat Plant Project is on hold because the Village didn’t get the Wastewater Infrastructure Grant they were hoping for. They plan on re-applying when the next cycle opens. The Pole Cleanup Project is on hold because the Village has been reaching out to Spectrum and Centurylink to make appointments for them to fix/remove their poles.

The fire and safety committee plan on meeting at the end of June to discuss the results of the speed study. They will use the data collected to determine where the electronic speed limit signs will be placed and whether it will record information to help the police catch speeders in the Village. This project will cost between $8,000 and $12,000.

Symonds wanted to thank the Community Club for all their work planning Carousal. The Community Club is an organization made up of Shelby County residents who love the Village of Botkins. They will be meeting again in August. If you are interested in joining, you can contact them at http://www.botkinscarousel.com/.

Symonds wanted to remind Botkins residents to sign up for the One Call Notification Program. To sign up, visit the Village’s website at https://www.botkinsohio.com/ or call the Village Office at 937-693-4368 during business hours. The program is opened only to Botkins Residents as it is attached to your water bill.