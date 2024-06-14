Business Spotlight: Moonflower Effect offers holistic healing

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — In 2014, Betsy O’Leary became sick with a terrible cold. Unfortunately, she couldn’t take over-the-counter medication for health reasons.

After sharing her woes with a friend, they introduced her to aromatherapy. Shortly after that, she fell in love with it. Because of this, she went on to earn her aromatherapy and Reiki (energy healing) certification in 2015. In 2017, she opened Moonflower Effect to introduce Shelby County residents to holistic healing.

The store specializes in items associated with this, like salt lamps, crystals, and essential oils. Along with that, she sells metaphysical items like Wicca books and spell supplies.

Along with healing items, she offers a variety of natural healing services. They have Crystal Energy Balancing, Chakra Balancing, Metal Relaxation and Aura Clearing with Tibetan Bowls, and an Aromatherapy Consultation. They also offer a Sound Balancing Salt Room. Part-time employee Jo’Elle offers 7 or 10-card Tarot readings. Prices for these services are listed on the website at https://www.moonflowereffect.com/.

You can make an appointment online or call the store at 937-638-2599 during regular business hours. The store is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. They are closed on Monday, Tuesday, and Sunday.

For Tarot readings, text Jo’Elle at 937-418-5983 to make an appointment.