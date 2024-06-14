City record: June 10-13

THURSDAY

– 12:50 p.m.: complaint. Daniel J. Avey, 36, at large, was taken to jail after being charged for theft without consent.

– 8:25 p.m.: court summons/citation. Tammie E. Lee, 42, of Sidney, was arrested for failure to pay city taxes.

-9:05 p.m.: court summons/citation. Benjamin A. Kruger, 48, of Sidney, was arrested for failure to pay city taxes.

WEDNESDAY

– 4:00 p.m.: crime in progress. Julie E. Comer, 25, of Lakeview, was arrested and has been summoned to court for theft without consent.

– 10:18 p.m.: warrant: Heather J. Patrick, 44, of Huber Heights, was arrested on a warrant.

– 10:42 p.m.: crime in progress. Police arrested Chad A. Johnson, 50, of Dayton, for trafficking drugs included in schedule I or II.

TUESDAY

– 5:09 a.m.: warrant. Thomas L. Hicks, 49, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

– 5:31 a.m.: warrant. Kelly M. Sales, 53, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

– 10:30 p.m.: crime in progress. Carlos S. Wilson, 49, of Dayton, was charged and arrested for obstructing official business.

MONDAY

– 11:35 a.m.: court summons/citation. Larkin E. Davis, 52, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

– 9:45 p.m.: crime in progress. Police arrested Ethan L. Swaney, 38, of Sidney, on charges of domestic violence.

– 10:45 p.m.: court summons/citation. Dallas R. Sarris, 43, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay city taxes.

Compiled by Anna Edmiston.