Out of the past: June 14

125 Years

June 14, 1899

The Sunday schools of Shelby county will hold a picnic on the old county fairground in this city on July 4. The Klute band has been employed and will furnish music all day.

——-

The Wine and Spirit Review, of Louisville, KY., a publication in the interest of wine and liquor dealers, says; “Wm. Shine, who has conducted a successful liquor business in Sidney, O., for the past 30 years, carries one of the best assorted stocks of imported and domestic wines and liquors in Ohio and is considered by Kentucky distillers to be one of the best judges of rye and bourbon whiskies in the country. The leading importers of foreign wines and brandies say he is one of the best-informed men as to the value and quality of imported liquors engaged in the business.”

100 Years

June 14, 1924

How many bass are caught in this locality that weigh four pounds or over? To find out I am giving a prize of any bait in my store. Just bring one in that weighs four pounds or more to get your bait. Clem Partington.

——-

The Sidney baseball team will have a strong lineup against the Dayton White Sox team which will play at Mires Ball ground Sudnay afternoon in Sidney.

75 Years

June 14, 1949

Wayne F. Korn and Niel L. Heintz, of Jackson Center, were unanimously awarded the two Monarch engineering scholarships granted for this year. These scholarships will pay the recipients $2,000 each over a period of four years of college engineering training.

——-

A double treat is in store for Sidney patrons of the terpsichorean art Thursday and Friday evenings when Sidney’s two dancing schools will present reviews. The Jan McCullough school of dance students will appear in a recital at Sidney high school, and Helyn Hobby Spinner’s school of dancing pupils are to perform at Warner Ohio Theatre.

50 Years

June 14, 1974

About 60 people attended the kickoff luncheon Thursday of the Dorothy Love capital improvement fund-raising campaign. The campaign has been undertaken to replace the 52-year-old Dorothy Love Presbyterian Home on Cisco Road. Sidney campaign chairman is Erma Davis.

——-

A charge that the Shelby County landfill has been “poorly managed,” leveled by the Ohio EPA, was answered last night by members of Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health. Samuel J. Milligan, operator of the landfill, reported that it was receiving several loads per week of liquid “which appears to be inert.” He said the landfill was not receiving harmful, toxic, or hazardous liquid waste.

25 Years

June 14, 1999

Margie Wuebker, local life editor for The Sidney Daily News, has won an honorable mention in the annual newspaper writing and design contest sponsored by the Associated Press Society of Ohio. Wuebker received the award in the features category for a story written about the late Philip “Mack” Thieman and the way he was remembered by the Minster High School Class of 1998.

——-

Law enforcement authorities pursued a stolen Michigan vehicle early Sunday from Wapakoneta to Sidney, where it crashed into another vehicle and the driver fled on foot. After a long chase through the county the driver ended up in Sidney where the car turned onto South Franklin Avenue crashing into a parked car owned by Christopher Brideweser of Jackson Center.

