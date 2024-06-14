Sidney native publishes second novel

Fogt

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Patti Laughlin Fogt, a Sidney native, recently published her second novel titled Breathing Jazz, available in both paperback and kindle versions at Amazon, as well as other online retailers. Fogt will be at the Bonnyconnellan Castle for a book signing from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 2.

Breathing Jazz is the second story in a trilogy about a young Jewish woman, Eva, who escapes from her home in Hungary to New York in 1939. The first book, Snowflake on a Spider’s Web, tells the story of her escape as World War II begins. Breathing Jazz picks up the story with Eva’s arrival at Ellis Island and her involvement with the Harlem Renaissance jazz scene and an Italian family who welcome her into their lives. Breathing Jazz is also a murder mystery. Fogt describes it as “a really beautiful story, and a scary story at the same time.”

Fogt said this story is not about her, but she can relate to the main character’s experiences being thrust into adulthood. Fogt grew up in Sidney; she went to Fairlawn, then adventured into Kansas where she received a degree in English from Emporia State University, and to New York City where she attended the Fashion Institute of Technology.

She came back to Sidney where she married, raised two daughters, and later divorced. After her divorce, she decided to pursue nursing. She earned a degree in nursing from Upper Valley Career Center in Piqua and worked as a CNA at Ohio Living Dorothy Love. More recently, she is working as a traveling nurse, going from place to place in her RV.

Fogt began writing when her daughters were young. She recalls the sleepless and insomnia filled nights when her youngest daughter had some health issues as a newborn. Fogt said it was during this time she began writing children’s books. These self-published children’s books are no longer available to purchase, although her first children’s book, Aaron’s Little Sailboat, is available at the Amos Memorial Public Library.

Fogt reminiscenced about this difficult time, saying, “I had this dream when my daughter was so sick. I had a lot of insomnia. This dream has stuck with me and that is where the book came from. The third book is actually my dream. I had to write the first two books to set the story. I just had to write this story because it was so powerful in my thinking.”

Fogt is working on the third book, the one based off her dream, and plans to have it available in the next few years.

Fogt also fondly recalled Sam and Kathryn Rees, owners of the Sidney News Stand and Bookstore.

“They gave me my first break, my first book signing,” Fogt said. “It was a surprisingly flooded line out the door, and I thought ‘this might be fun.’ I am so thankful to them for giving me my beginning, my start.”

Currently Fogt is working on a children’s book about Ernest Hemingway titled Hemingway and Bonita, which is due to be published next summer. Her brother, David Laughlin, is illustrating the book. Cristen Hemingway Jaynes, granddaughter of Ernest Hemingway, will be editing it.