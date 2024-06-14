Softball: Fort Loramie’s Ruhenkamp named honorable mention all-Ohio in D-IV

Fort Loramie’s Kate Ruhenkamp pitches during a game against Fairborn on May 4 in Covington. Ruhenkamp was named Shelby County Athletic League player of the year and earlier this week was named honorable mention all-Ohio in Div. IV. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna senior Brenna Cobb catches a throw as Troy’s Ally Cotrell nears second base during a nonconference game on April 16 in Troy. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie senior Kate Ruhenkamp was named honorable mention all-Ohio when the all-state teams were released last week.

Ruhenkamp graduates as the program’s career strikeouts and wins leader. She had a 2.60 ERA this season with 169 strikeouts and 153 1/3 innings.

Ruhenkamp was one of several area players who were named all-Southwest district; the teams were released in late May.

Ruhenkamp was named second team all-Southwest district in Division IV along senior teammate Claire Hoying. Russia senior shortstop Saige Hoying was named third team, along with Botkins freshman catcher Peyton Platfoot.

Anna senior shortstop Brenna Cobb was named second team all-district in Div. III.

All-district and all-state teams are handled by the state coaches association.

All-Shelby County Athletic League teams

Ruhenkamp earned SCAL player of the year honors when the league’s all-star teams were released in May.

Cobb, Saige Hoying and Claire Hoying were first-team selections along with Ruhenkamp. Also selected to first team was Jackson Center junior McKinley Reichert, Russia senior Jaela Shappie, Anna junior Liz Staudter, Houston senior Katie Maier and Fort Loramie senior Carlie Goubeaux.

Platfoot and Botkins freshman Madison Loy were named second team along with Jackson Center senior Paige Geuy, Houston sophomore Makenna Vondenhuevel, Russia junior Shay Hammonds, Fort Loramie junior Autumn Turner, Russia junior Ella Phlipot, Anna senior Taylor Dye and Fort Loramie junior Laney Barhorst.

Anna’s Brooklyn Cruse, Botkins’ Cambree Walters, Fairlawn’s Peyton Meckstroth, Fort Loramie’s Morgan Pleiman and Alex Rose, Jackson Center’s Avery Jackson and Russia’s Kori Goubeaux and Addison Shappie were named honorable mention.

Sidney, Lehman players earn all-MVL, all-TRC honors

Sidney and Lehman Catholic had players earn all-conference honors in their respective leagues.

Sidney junior outfielder Kelis McNeal was named honorable mention all-Miami Valley League along with senior Hailey Richardson and junior Ivy Roberts.

Lehman senior Emilee VanSkiver was named second team all-Three Rivers Conference while juniors Sophia Magoteaux and Layla Platfoot were named honorable mention.