Towne and Country Players bringing ‘The Little Mermaid’ to Versailles

VERSAILLES — Towne & Country Players, along with directors Lindsey Brown and Erin McKibben, are excited to bring the Disney classic “The Little Mermaid” to the stage of the Versailles Performing Arts Center this July.

Based on the Hans Christian Anderson story, and adapted for the stage from the 1989 Disney animated classic, “The Little Mermaid,” follows the mermaid Ariel, the youngest daughter of King Triton and her fascination with the human world, despite her father’s objections.Throughout the story, themes such as identity, sacrifice and the pursuit of dreams are explored, reminding audience members of all ages of the importance of love, bravery, and self-discovery.

Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” was released in 1989 as Disney’s 28th animated feature and is considered to be the film that ushered in, what is known as, “the Disney Renaissance.” The movie was then adapted for the stage and opened on Broadway in 2008.

Since closing on Broadway, it has toured all across America and has been staged in countries all over the world. Featuring all of the colorful characters you remember from the movie, the show also features the wonderful, award winning songs from the film, as well. However, you will be just as enthused with the new songs that have been added specifically for the stage production.

Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” takes the stage of the Versailles Performing Arts Center for five performances July 17-20 (there will be two shows on the 20th). Tickets are $15 each.

Returning this year is a special dinner and show package. T&CP is once again proud to be partnering with Hotel Versailles to offer a special dinner event each evening of performances. These tickets are $45 each and include both your ticket to the show and a special buffet dinner catered by Silas in the hotel’s 1819 Room. This dinner and show package will be available on all four dates and will include a shuttle to and from the show for those interested on select evenings. More information regarding this special event will come in following weeks.

All tickets (both show only or dinner/show package) will go on sale beginning Saturday and can be purchased by visiting towneandcountryplayers.com, or by calling 937-417-1094.