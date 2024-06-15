Out of the past: June 15

125 Years

June 15, 1899

The second game of ball played by the Sidney ball team this season was played at Degraff yesterday afternoon. The game ended in a quarrel in the first half of the ninth inning, the score at that time being five to four in favor of the Sidney boys. In that inning Degraff was at the bat. Keating made a base hit and got to second on a wild throw. Next man up was Shoemaker, who hit the ball towards third base, back of the foul line. Umpire called it fair, and what was no doubt the best game ever played in Degraff ended in a quarrel.

——-

Three hogsheads have five barrels of wine from Los Angeles, Cal., arrived this morning for W. Shine. It came by water to Philadelphia and thence by rail to Sidney. It was 80 days in transit. Water freightage is cheaper than rail and wine improves by the long sea voyages.

100 Years

June 15, 1924

Beautiful and impressive services were held Sunday evening at the Holy Angels church for the annual commencement exercises of the Holy Angels high school when eight graduates were presented with diplomas. They were Francis Anthony, Jeanett Mougey, Elizabeth Anderson, Mildred Bauman, Rose Paulus, Francis Brown, Florence Eshman, and Catherine Raterman. The precession of graduates was led by the flower bearers, little Anna and Augustina Cianciola, wearing dainty frocks of white and carrying huge baskets of the class flowers and ferns.

75 Years

June 15, 1949

Interest in the first annual Sidney day picnic – with the Sidney merchants as hosts – is running high as countless strips of free tickets for rides and special prizes were handed across the counters of the cooperating stores. Many people have amassed a sizable amount (a strip of tickets is given with each dollar purchased) which will insure them of a day without expense at Lakewood Beach park on June 23.

——-

A page from Sidney’s past will come to life Friday when the American Legion band will present a concert on the north steps of the court house. Bands performed regularly on the court house steps years ago. A committee comprising Robert Cook Sr., William Ross Jr., Jack Castle, Warren Enyart and William Wagner is arranging Friday’s concert. The band is under direction of Wilbur Piper Sr.

50 Years

June 15, 1974

Providing local youths with seven weeks of organized recreation, Sidney’s annual summer playground program is set to begin Monday morning, according to director William Takacs. Twelve city parks and school playgrounds will be staffed with playground directors to ensure organized recreation, noted Takacs. In addition, there will be two arts and crafts instructors who will tour each of the parks at least twice a week.

——-

Ben Johnston, 79, Bon Air Drive, formally retired in 1963 and has been busy ever since. Most of Johnston’s life was dedicated to music including numerous performances with the Chicago Civil Opera as a lyric tenor.

25 Years

June 15, 1999

Holy Angels School students will have a new principal next fall when they resume classes. Harold E. Schmiesing will take over administrative duties of the grade school effective July 1.

——-

More than 600 area youngsters are spending this week learning about swimming and water safety at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. This marks the 13th year the Sidney Daily News has sponsored Water Safety Week in conjunction with the YMCA.

——-

PHOTO – Shawn Willson, a member of the U.S. Border Patrol in New Mexico, is shown with the results of a recent seizure of 2,000 pounds of cocaine. Illegal aliens were discovered trying to move the drugs across the Mexico-US border. Wilson is a 1990 graduate of Sidney High School.

