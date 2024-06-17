Out of the past: June 17

125 Years

June 17, 1899

The Peoples Savings & Loan Association has never been equaled by any other company in so small a town. First year assets, $106,468; Sixth year assets, $444,138.

——-

Julius Hale will run a canal excursion to Newport on the Fourth of July with the pleasure boat Gondola.

100 Years

June 17, 1924

The big carnival and white way being put on at Gramercy park on east Court street under the auspices of the Sidney post American Legion was attended by an immense crowd Tuesday evening. On Thursday evening the strong man from the Great White Way shows will pull a one and one-half ton truck filled with people around the square with his teeth.

——-

Mr. and Mrs. G.U. Rhees, Mr. and Mrs. Fred L. Griffis, Miss Maude Haslup, Dr. R.W. Guthridye, and Minor Dow will motor to Dayton this evening to attend the musical by G. Gorno.

75 Years

June 17, 1949

Forced to bail out of his “shooting star” jet plane in the rain somewhere over Shelby county shortly before midnight last evening, 2nd Lt. D.P. Thompson, 24 Selfridge field, near Detroit, was resting today in Wright field hospital after receiving medical treatment by fort Loramie’s Dr. W.Q. Schroer. The plane crashed on the Raterman brothers farm on the Swanders road, east of Fort Loramie, and was a complete wreck.

——-

An unusual find was made by Joseph Sprague, North Ohio avenue, when he found an armadillo on Dixie highway south of Sidney yesterday where it had been killed by an automobile or truck. Armadillos are mammals having body and head encased in an armor of small bony plates and are usually not found north of Texas. Their flesh is reported to be good food.

50 Years

June 17, 1974

The first outdoor art fair of the Sidney Arts Association which will be set up along the lines of a French street will be held Saturday in the north alley adjacent to Uhlman’s Department Store. Between 30 and 40 exhibits will show paintings, macrame, sculpture, and all phases of arts and crafts.

——-

Complaining that swarms of bees had attacked children and a dog, a group of residents last night appeared before Sidney City Council to demand municipal action to remove seven hives of the insects from a citizen’s Sophia Avenue residence. Councilman Gary Van Fossen said he had visited the location and confirmed the bees have been swarming. “There’s no way I’d be in that area again,” he said.

25 Years

June 17, 1999

Lorain native Susan Martin began work Monday as a summer intern at the Loramie Valley Alliance. She is a senior environmental studies/biology major at Ohio Wesleyan University. Her internship is a three-month program.

——-

Ohio fourth-graders made a 12-point improvement on the reading portion of the proficiency test this year.

——-

Members of the Alpha Gamma Chapter of Delta Theta Tau Sorority Inc. met recently at the Sidney Holiday Inn. The philanthropy committee reported buying videos for Fair Haven-Shelby County Home.

