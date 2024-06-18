Area mayors take part in conference

Ohio Mayors Association President and Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell, right, poses with former Mayors Association President and former Bellefontaine mayor Ben Stahler, center, and Mayors Association Past President and Sidney mayor Mike Barhorst following the Association’s Annual Business Meeting this past week in Dublin. Courtesy photo

DUBLIN — Area mayors were among those from across state who gathered this past week for the annual conference of The Mayors Association of Ohio. The conference was held at the Marriott Columbus Northwest in Dublin.

Sidney mayor Mike Barhorst served as the presiding officer for the conference’s opening sessions. He introduced Dublin mayor Chris Amorose Groomes, who welcomed the conference attendees to her city.

Ohio Municipal League director Kent Scarrett then provided conference attendees with an update on pending legislation in the General Assembly of interest to municipalities, and Ohio Public Works director Linda Bailiff provided insight into funding sources available through her department.

Barhorst also introduced Montrose Group Founder Dave Robinson, who moderated a panel of experts representing JobsOhio Network partners from across the state. The panel included Ohio Southeast Vice President Katy Farber, REDI Cincinnati Project Management Vice President Kevin Donnelly, Team Northeast Ohio Project Management and Site Strategies Vice President Christine Nelson, Dayton Development Coalition Engagement Vice President Dave Burrows, Northwest Ohio Regional Growth Partnership Vice President of International Development Paul Zito, One Columbus General Manager and Executive Vice President Mark Patton and Lake to River Economic Development Vice President of Economic Development Sarah Boyarko. The panel discussed trends and conditions impacting Ohio’s economy.

Afternoon sessions included such topics as cybersecurity, recreational marijuana, and strategies to secure grant funding. Mount Vernon mayor Matthew Starr served as presiding officer for the afternoon sessions enabling Barhorst to attend the State Emergency Response Commission meeting across town.

Barhorst returned as presiding officer the following morning, where cities and villages separated and engaged in round table discussions on municipal priorities and concerns. The two groups then reunited and compared notes. Topics of concern included reestablishment of the Local Government Fund, aging infrastructure and the struggle to fund major projects, housing, attracting a trained workforce, recruitment of police officers, homelessness and drug abuse.

Later in the morning, Building Industry Association of Central Ohio Executive Director Jon Melchi discussed strategies to address Ohio’s housing and economic challenges. Melchi suggested both local and statewide changes that could help ease the housing shortage.

The conference concluded with the Annual Business Meeting. Barhorst introduced Maple Heights mayor Annette Blackwell, who was elected president earlier in the conference. He also introduced South Point mayor Jeff Gaskin, who was elected first vice president, Marietta mayor Joshua Schlicher, who was elected second vice president, Gambier mayor Leeman Kessler, who was elected secretary, and Norwood mayor Victor Schneider, who was elected treasurer.

Barhorst and Blackwell then presented former Bellefontaine mayor Ben Stahler with a plaque in appreciation for his service as president of the organization. The conference concluded with a buffet luncheon.

In addition to Barhorst, Fort Loramie Mayor Randy Ahlers also attended the conference.

“I always find the opportunity to exchange ideas with other mayors to be a major benefit,” Ahlers said following the conference. “I also find the sessions to be packed with information that I can bring back home and put to use. Reinventing the wheel is not something I need to spend my time doing. If someone else across the state has already solved a problem and I can learn the solution to even one problem, the time spent is well-worth it.”