Baseball: Area players named all-Ohio

Russia junior shortstop Braylon Cordonnier runs up on a ground ball while playing Botkins on May 6 at Russia Community Park. Cordonnier was named first team all-Ohio in Division IV. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia senior outfielder Felix Francis makes contact during the fourth inning of a Division IV state semifinal against Berlin Hiland last Saturday at Canal Park in Akron. Francis was named first team all-Ohio in D-IV.

Russia senior outfielder Felix Francis and junior shortstop/pitcher Braylon Cordonnier were named first team all-Ohio in Division IV and are among several area baseball players who earned all-state recognition.

Cordonnier had a .467 batting average with 34 RBIs. He had an on-base percentage of nearly .600. Francis had a .446 average with 24 RBIs and 33 stolen bases. He had a .519 on-base percentage.

Lehman Catholic sophomore shortstop Turner Lachey was named second team all-Ohio in Div. IV, as was Minster junior third baseman James Niemeyer.

Lachey had a .433 batting average and a .598 on-base percentage, and Niemeyer had a .356 batting average and .477 on-base percentage.

All-state teams were released earlier this month. They are selected by the state coaches association.

Athletes selected to all-Shelby County Athletic League

Cordonnier was named the Shelby County Athletic League player of the year when the league’s all-star teams were released last month.

Francis was named first team all-SCAL along with Cordonnier. Also named to first team were Fort Loramie seniors Maverick Grudich and Roger Hoying, Anna junior Zach Osborn, Russia senior Brayden Monnin, Anna junior Aiden Keller, Fort Loramie senior Levi Gephart and Russia senior Hayden Quinter.

Russia senior Jude Counts was named second team along with sophomore Maddox Goubeaux and Zeb Schulze. Fort Loramie senior Will Hoying, junior Thomas Hoying and freshman Lucas Brandewie were named second team along with Jackson Center junior Blake Noble and Fairlawn junior Josef Bernardi.

Anna junior Troy Wolters, Botkins juniors Levi Frey and Corey Koenig, Fairlawn junior Isaac Clayton, Fort Loramie sophomore Sammy Goubeaux and Dylan Meyer, Houston seniors Rusty Vondenhuevel and Ethan Dienhart, junior AJ Edwards and sophomore Luke Crim, Jackson Center senior Noah Francis and sophomore Preston Serr and Russia sophomore Cooper Unverferth were named honorable mention.

Sidney, Lehman Catholic athletes named all-MVL, all-TRC

Sidney seniors Nick Nuss and Mitchell Davis earned first or second team all-Miami Valley League honors while Lachey and Lehman Catholic junior Korban Schmiesing were named first or second team all-Three Rivers Conference.

Nuss, and infielder, was named first team, and Davis, a pitcher, was named second team. Nuss had a .328 batting average and .408 on-base percentage. Davis had a .388 ERA with 52 strikeouts in 30 innings and had a team .350 batting average with a .473 on-base percentage.

Sidney sophomore designated hitter Elijah Cotterman, junior infielder Eli McKenzie and freshman pitcher Brayden Walters were named honorable mention all-MVL.

Lehman Catholic seniors JD Barhorst and Seth Kennedy were named honorable mention all-TRC.

