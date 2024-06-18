City record: June 19

FRIDAY

-6:30 a.m.: crime in progress. Melissa M. Nicodemus, of Sidney, was arrested for obstructing official and intimidating a crime witness.

-4:05 p.m.: court summons/citation. Tadd A. Martin, of Sidney, was arrested for failing to pay city taxes.

-5:38 p.m.: court summons/citation. Anita G. Murray, of Sidney, was arrested for failing to pay city taxes.

-7:05 p.m.: crime in progress. Skyler W. Williamson, of Sidney, was taken to jail for theft.

-9:17 p.m.: court summons/citation. David M. Stafford, of Sidney, was arrested for failure to pay city taxes.

-10:08 p.m.: court summons/citation. Joshua Wriston, of Sidney, was arrested for failure to pay city taxes.

-10:25 p.m.: court summons/citation. Crystal D. Wriston, of Sidney, was arrested for failure to pay city taxes.

SATURDAY

-9:46 a.m.: court summons/citation. Tina M. Stotler, of Sidney, was arrested for failure to pay city taxes.

-10:08 p.m.: crime in progress. Police arrested Benjamin D. Lengerich, of Sidney, for public indecency.

SUNDAY

-12:19 a.m.: crime in progress. Billy G. Miller was arrested and taken to jail for domestic violences charges.

-10:49 a.m.: court summons/citation. Brandy M. Strunk, of Sidney, was arrested for failing to pay city taxes.

-4:04 p.m.: warrant. Ethan L. Swaney, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:42 p.m.: warrant. Terrill D. Garrett, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-9:14 p.m.: crime in progress. Derek W. Kinninger, of Sidney, was arrested for assault.

MONDAY

-12:12 a.m.: court summons/citation. Alexis R. Lett, of Sidney, was arrested for assault.

-3:02 a.m.: crime in progress. Yolanda K. Bidwell, of Sidney, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

-9:26 a.m.: court summons/citation. Ashely N. Saylor, of Sidney, was arrested for failure to pay city taxes.

-11:39 a.m.: court summons/citation. Harlan D. Slife, of Sidney, was arrested for failure to pay city taxes.

-10:53 p.m.: court summons/citation. Veronica L. Sterns, of Sidney, was arrested for failure to pay city taxes.