SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre has announced the implementation of the newly-minted Curtain Call Company.

The Curtain Call Company aims to create an environment of involvement and collaboration among the Theatre’s frequent artists, volunteers, and patrons. As the theatre is a community space, those community members who have been invaluable assets to its success are invited to become a larger voice in the organization and have their dedication acknowledged.

Company members will receive a variety of benefits including:

– Prioritized performance opportunities at the newly established Annual Patron Appreciation Reception and Fundraiser

– Prioritized production team opportunities

– Programming surveys and annual programming meeting

– Early access to audition sign-ups

– Recognition on lobby wall and HST production programs

– Discounted education registration and tickets to HST productions

– Subscription concessions package

There is no expiration on Curtain Call Company membership. To remain active, Company members must volunteer at six live events and three setup/teardown/builds per season.

Company members will also receive a Historic Sidney Theatre t-shirt to wear while volunteering at live events.

Applicants must be at least 16 years of age. To apply, please visit www.sidneytheatre.org/volunteer or call (937) 498-1921 for more information.