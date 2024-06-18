Out of the past: June 18

125 Years

June 18, 1899

The Sidney baseball club went to Wapakoneta Sunday and defeated the Wapakoneta club by a score of 16 to 15.

——-

James McCracken of Orange township, began cutting wheat to-day.

——-

Col. Eli Davis, J.H. Clawson, Peter Goffena, Mrs. J.P. Burch, of Sidney, W.H. Williams and wife and Mrs. Mel Woodward, of Plattsville, left this morning for Youngstown to attend the State meeting of the G.A.R.

100 Years

June 18, 1924

The Ladies Aid of the Pemberton M.E. church will serve one of their famous chicken suppers at the Grange building Wednesday evening. Following the supper at home talent play will be given at the School Auditorium. Talent will include Minnie Elliott, Jennie Carmony, Bertha Dormire, Mabel Pepper, Pauline Sturm, Phyllis Adams, Cabel Pepper, Homer Huston, Chet Mohr, Harold Littlejohn, Dewit Mohr, and Frank Pepper.

75 Years

June 18, 1949

The “dad” we have selected as the subject of our Father’s day story whom we think has done a swell job in preparing four boys to take their places in the world of men is G.U. Rhees, proprietor of Rhees Clothing store in Sidney. In 1932 he opened his store, which is now located on the north side of the public square. The four sons are William (Bill), John D. (Jack), Thomas R. (Tom), and Jerome U. (Jerry). Mr. Rhees was one of those personally responsible for the opening, establishing and equipping of the Wilson Memorial Hospital.

——-

Kathleen Geib, Roger Reineke, Jimmy Russell, Kay Bodine, Sue Hacker, Philip Spangler, John Rider and Hugh Turley, students at Second Ward school, completed the school year without being absent or tardy.

50 Years

June 18, 1974

BOTKINS – Mr. and Mrs. Kenten Egbert, V.P. Provico Feed, have been selected as delegates for the Ohio Poultry Leaders’ People to People, 21-day inspection mission throughout Europe and the Soviet Union.

——-

In a county-wide effort which will ultimately culminate in revised land use designations, Sidney City officials and representatives of eight townships met informally to iron out recommendations Tuesday night in the Municipal building.

25 Years

June 18, 1999

It will be “Men’s Night in the Kitchen” June 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Ohio State University Extension office meeting room at 810 Fair Road. The program will be taught by JoAnn Covelli, county program assistant in Family and Nutrition Program, and Pam Leong, county Extension Agent in Family Consumer Sciences.

——-

MINSTER – Former Minster High School standout Lauren Shenk, now a member of the Ohio State women’s basketball team, has been chosen to play on the Big Ten Women’s All-Star Foreign Tour.

