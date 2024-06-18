Tony Bornhorst retiring as Shelby County Commissioner

Shelby County commissioner Tony Bornhorst shows a picture of his children and grandchildren on Monday in his office in the Shelby County Annex in downtown Sidney. Bornhorst is retiring on June 28 after three terms in office. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Shelby County commissioner Tony Bornhorst talks about a plaque he received along with his brother in 2000 from the Ohio Pork Producers Council for environmental stewardship while talking about his career on Monday in his office in the Shelby County Annex. Bornhorst, a lifelong farmer, is retiring on June 28 after three terms as a commissioner. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Shelby County commissioner Tony Bornhorst poses with a clock his grandchildren bought him that hangs in his office on Monday in the Shelby County Annex. Bornhorst has served on various councils since 1981. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — “This was always kind of a dream job, and I enjoyed it all the way around.”

Tony Bornhorst, one of three Shelby County Commissioners, is retiring from his position after 12 years of service to this community.

Bornhorst, who also drove school buses for Fort Loramie Schools for over 28 years, previously planned to retire when his term expires in January, but a quirk in the School Employee Retirement System of Ohio caused him to move up his retirement by six months.

As family man, a farmer and dedicated member of the community, Bornhorst never considered his commissioner role as a political one.

“I always looked at this as a job,” Bornhorst said.

He was always extremely involved in community organizations and knew he wanted to take up this position to further his impact, not to be a politician.

“It’s all about family,” he said.

Bornhorst remembers having to come to an Anna track meet in a suit to see a grandson compete in high jump. A man came up to him and told him he was overdressed, and Bornhorst said, “At least I made it here.” This is a clear example of the care and dedication he has not only for this position, but also for his family.

Although he has some time set aside to rest, he doesn’t plan on ending his involvement in Shelby County any time soon. He still plans to continue attending meetings and assist in the Great Miami Riverway bike path. He also will be advising the For Loramie 4-H club, as he has for almost 35 years.

“West Central Ohio’s a pretty good old piece of the pie,” Bornhorst said. “I don’t think folks realize it, but everybody’s pulling together. We can have disagreements, but we’re all still pulling the rope the same way.”

Bornhorst said he has much to be proud of when thinking of his impact in office. He said one of his biggest accomplishments was the renovations of the Courthouse.

Working with local contractors, they were able to put in energy efficient windows, update the HVAC systems, and improve the internet inside. They also planted trees and added other landscaping details to enhance the beauty of the town square.

He also said the recent implementation of the new emergency radio communications infrastructure is something he’s proud to have contributed to. The original system was set up in the 1960s, and discussions began early in Bornhorst’s first term about replacing it.

Shelby County is now fully connected by this radio system, and a fund is in place to have it continually upgraded for the next 20 years.

“Dad always said, leave it better than when you found it,” Bornhorst said. “History is going to judge whatever. But I think we’ve accomplished the mission of leaving it better than when we got here. I feel good about that part there.”

During his time at The Ohio State University to get his Bachelor’s of Science degree, Bornhorst took night classes. During that time, he came across many people from all walks of life, and he gained some valuable insight.

He realized the importance of finding common ground with people so they can come to better understandings of each other; he said that’s paid dividends.

“I am hopeful that we maintain some of our history,” Bornhorst said. “We just need to keep building on that history.

“Our communities, our parishes… and our school systems, that is a really good three-legged stool.”

During his time driving school buses, he emphasized the importance of saying “Good morning” and “Goodnight” to each child as they got onto and off the bus each day.

“You never know what somebody’s day’s been,” Bornhorst said. “They may or may not have had a smile yet.”

Bornhorst has dedicated almost 40 years to public service, after attending his first meetings in 1981. He is optimistic about the agricultural and manufacturing industries that are the backbone of the workforce in this area.

He holds movie nights for his family, patiently awaiting grandbaby No. 20 and plans to still cook the pork loins he’s been providing for 20 years now. Before he leaves office on June 28, he will be cooking and feeding some county employees.

Bornhorst will be missed by many in his role as Shelby County Commissioner, but he is confident in the abilities of those who will be there in his stead.

Mack Knupp was elected in March’s primary to fill Bornhorst’s seat; he will start in July.

Reach Sidney Daily News reporter Anna Edmiston at 937-538-4825.