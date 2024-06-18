Tour postponed one week, Thedieck mausoleum will be opened

The Thedieck mausoleum will be opened for the public to see inside for the first time at the Graceland Cemetery tour, which has been postponed to next Thursday, June 27. Courtesy photo

Due to the extreme heat, the Shelby County Historical Society has decided to reschedule the Graceland Cemetery tour to next Thursday, June 27. The tour will begin at 8 p.m.

This year, the SCHS would like you to park around the caretaker’s building. Participants should be prepared to walk through several areas of the cemetery.

Vice mayor Steve Wagner has arranged to open the Thedieck mausoleum. Those in attendance will not be permitted to go inside the mausoleum, but can get a good look inside. To the historical society’s knowledge, the mausoleum has never been opened to the public before.

The tour is free and open to the public.