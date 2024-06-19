Holy Angels Parish Picnic and Family Festival returns Saturday

Jerry Reese, of Sidney, sprinkles Lawry’s Seasoned Salt onto hamburger patties at Holy Angels Parish Picnic on June 23, 2023 at Lehman Catholic High School. The picnic and festival will return to Lehman on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Evie Olding

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The Holy Angels Parish Picnic and Family Festival is set to return on Saturday on Lehman Catholic High School’s campus.

The Holy Angels Catholic Church community has planned several activities and live entertainment for everyone to enjoy this Saturday. Kicking off the event will be a Catholic mass service held at 3 p.m. in the chapel at Lehman.

This year’s live entertainment will be the band Kevin and the Others, who cover classic rock and contemporary rock. The band will be playing from 7 to 11 p.m.

Along with live entertainment, there will be carnival rides, which is a new addition to the festival this year. These carnival rides will consist of slides and spinning rides geared towards the ages of four to 16 years old. Some other games geared towards adults will include pull tabs, showdown, big wheel, and Back Jack.

Keeping the tradition, the festival has its annual raffle with some fun prizes this year. The prizes include a lottery ticket basket, a queen-size mattress from Goffena Furniture, gift cards in a Yeti cooler and the grand prize of $5,000.

Members of the community who are wanting to attend the festival are encouraged to buy tickets online for both the raffle and the chicken dinner on the Holy Angels Parish Picnic website. Those purchasing a chicken dinner ticket online will be entered into a $100 cash prize drawing.

In case one is not interested in the chicken dinners, there are going to be several different food and drink options at the festival. Some of the other food options include pizza, cheeseburgers and food trucks. Drink options include a beer tent that will have domestic beer, craft beer and seltzers along with a Kona Ice truck.

Since the festival is at Lehman, it is important to note that there is some construction going on right in front of the school. According to Ferguson Construction, cars should be able to get to Lehman Catholic High School via either direction on state Route 29.

For more information about the festival, go to https://www.holyangelsparishpicnic.org.