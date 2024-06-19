Midmark Wellness adds mental health check-ins

VERSAILLES — Midmark Corp. recently announced the company has partnered with the Center for Personal Wellness to offer mental wellness check-ins as part of the Midmark wellness program. The new offering is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to increase awareness with its teammates of the importance of mental health.

The pilot program will run from June through September and offers teammates free onsite mental wellness check-ins with a therapist from the Center for Personal Wellness at the company’s Versailles campus. There is also an option available for those teammates who work remotely or in/at other locations. The program is designed to help eliminate barriers and stigma that may prevent individuals from seeking assistance. Teammates and their family members also have access to six free sessions at any counseling facility through our employee assistance program.