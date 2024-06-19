Out of the past: June 19

125 Years

June 19, 1899

Emanuel Umstead received a letter last Friday from Bert Flowers, who has been stationed in Manila. The letter was dated May 10. In it he says that he was now on board the Olympia and would start for home in a few days. He expects to land at New York and be home in about four months. The Olympia is the cruiser that is returning to America with Admiral Dewey.

——-

Invitations are out for the wedding of W.H.C. Goode and Miss Ida Haslup which takes place next Tuesday at the Haslup home on North Miami avenue.

——-

10 heavy stave wine casks, ranging in size from 80 to 200 gallons, for sale cheap at Shines.

100 Years

June 19, 1924

A stereopticon lecture will be given next Sudnay evening at the Lockington M.E. Church. Subject will be “Let Us Maintain Our Dry Republic.” Also, other features include Bible studies, nature studies, birds and flowers, paintings, and Glacier National Park.

——-

The Music Shoppe has received the requests that Mr. Lawrence Sherman sing “By the Waters of Minnetonka” and “The Old Fashioned Town” at the concert which he and Miss Grace Woodruff will give in the high school auditorium Monday evening.

——-

Patrolman Charles Stewart was back on the police force Wednesday night notwithstanding the fact that he was laid off by Chief of Police O’Leary Tuesday night under instruction of Safety Director Brackney.

75 Years

June 19, 1949

Death removed from this community one of its outstanding citizens this week, E.A. Calhoun, 77. Few men leave such outstanding living monument to their memory as Edward Allen Calhoun. For 20 years he and Mrs. Calhoun were superintendent and matron of the Shelby county children’s home and during that time they guided and counseled and cared for more than 500 boys and girls.

——-

A Dignified Funeral – It Costs No More. Dearth Funeral Home. 201 N. Main avenue, Sidney, Phone 2208-1

50 Years

June 19, 1974

A special bequest of $250,000 from the estate of the late Fred C. Yager, formerly of Sidney, will go to Wilson Memorial Hospital. In addition to the bequest, one fourth of the residue of the total estate, estimated at between $4 to $5 million will go to the hospital.

——-

Malcolm White, superintendent of the Shelby County Children’s Home, presented the program for the 30th anniversary dinner of the Sidney Altrusa Club on Sunday. Mrs. Bernard Santo introduced the speaker.

——-

A notice concerning the wearing of hairnets for safety purposes has caused a ripple among employees of Copeland Corp. In protest, four male employees of the company Wednesday went to work in make-up and painted fingernails, some carrying pocketbooks and all wearing hairnets.

25 Years

June 19, 1999

Bowling Green State University students from the area were recently awarded the following scholarships: Beth Throbe, Minster; Brian Ellis, Anna and Brian Wuebker, Fort Loramie.

——-

Lynne Papenfuss, Fairlawn High School English and American History teacher, will be traveling to Albania with the International Health Services Foundation, Colorado Springs, Colo., to help Kosovar refugees.

——-

NEWPORT – This year marks the 30th anniversary of B.J. Thomas hitting the top of the pop charts with the song “Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head.” Perhaps it is to celebrate this anniversary that Thomas is coming to Country Concert at Hickory Hill Lakes located near Newport. Thomas will be performing on July 8 at 7:00 p.m.

