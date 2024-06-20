Out of the past: June 20

125 Years

June 20, 1899

Dawson is shipping from one to two car loads of freight a day now.

——-

BOTKINS – Corn is doing well on the low ground. There are some fine wheat fields, but on the low ground it is much damaged by the Hessian fly.

——-

POPLAR KNOB – There is talk of organizing a brass band. Surely there is plenty of talent.

——-

SWANDERS – C.K. Dunn, for the last three years the popular and efficient agent for the C.H.&D. railroad here, has resigned his position. J.B. Wyatt has been appointed his successor; he has also purchased Mr. Dunn’s grocery.

100 Years

June 20, 1924

Grace Lutheran church at Jackson Center was dedicated Sunday afternoon. The service was performed by Dr. H.J. Schuh, president of the Western District of the Joint Synod of Ohio, assisted by Rev. R.E. Springer of Jackson Center and the pastors Emch of Botkins, Sause of Anna, Swinehart of Sidney, and Schultz of Wapakoneta.

——-

An enthusiastic meeting of the Retail Merchants Association was held Monday evening in the Association Club rooms in the Kah building with Rev. W.B. Love as the speaker, giving the members a detailed account of the Presbyterian Home project which when complete will mean a million and a half investment.

75 Years

June 20, 1949

The total distribution of personal property tax for the first half of 1949 in Shelby County amounted to $127,097.74, according to County Auditor Arthur Billing.

——-

Miss Dorothy Foster, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. M.Q. Foster, is one of 90 college students chosen from all parts of the country to attend the Washington student citizenship seminar sponsored by the national student YWCA and YMCA. She is a student at Bowling Green State university.

——-

Miss Marguerite C. Mittermaier, older daughter of Rev. and Mrs. F.J. Mittermaier of Anna, was one of the graduates from Capital University in Columbus, on June 14. Her father, who is a member of the board of regents of Capital had a part in the commencement exercises in giving the closing benediction.

50 Years

June 20, 1974

About 2,000 people attended two days of celebrations in Minster, Dennis Boerger, chairman of the Father’s Day Community Picnic, reported. Boerger said “Thunder-chicken,” who is from Celina, rented a plane out of Neil Armstrong Airport and flew up 5,500 feet in the air before twirling back to earth via parachutes.

——-

Dawn Fogt of Anna caught a three pound, 21-inch catfish during the annual Kid’s Fishing Derby at the Shelby County Fish and Game grounds Sunday. She took first prize in the 6-9 age division and it was also the biggest fish caught yesterday. Seven-year-old Alan Branscum caught four catfish.

25 Years

June 20, 1999

BOTKINS – Student recognition awards were recently presented by Botkins Local School chapter of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. Receiving awards were: President Mary Doseck; vice president, Heather Barhorst; secretary, Lindy Fullenkamp; treasurer, Rachel Braun; public relations, Brandy Skinner; historian, Daniell Steinke; and district vice president, Audrey Uetrecht.

——-

Six local residents have returned home after following in footsteps of Jesus Christ in the Holy Land. Visiting places they had only read about in the Bible were the Rev. Robert and Phyllis Fries, Lewis and Judy Blackford, John Laws and John Oen.

——-

Two Shelby County League standouts have signed to play volleyball at Ohio Dominican this fall, it was announced recently. Houston’s Casie Ritter and Fort Loramie’s Amy Rosengarten will both play for Dominican next season.

