Photos: Sidney police chase ends on Clinton Avenue

LUKE GRONNEBERG
Sidney Police look over a car parked on Clinton Avenue between Johnston Drive and Port Jefferson Road. The vehicle with a Florida plate was involved in a police chase on Thursday at around 3 p.m. Police said over the scanner that it appeared drugs were thrown from the fleeing car. The car was quickly towed by Wreckers Towing.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney Police and a Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy talk in an alley behind Clinton Avenue between Johnston Drive and Port Jefferson Road. Police were investigating a car chase. Police said over the scanner that it appeared drugs were thrown from the fleeing car.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

