Photos: Sidney police chase ends on Clinton Avenue

Sidney Police look over a car parked on Clinton Avenue between Johnston Drive and Port Jefferson Road. The vehicle with a Florida plate was involved in a police chase on Thursday at around 3 p.m. Police said over the scanner that it appeared drugs were thrown from the fleeing car. The car was quickly towed by Wreckers Towing.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Sidney Police and a Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy talk in an alley behind Clinton Avenue between Johnston Drive and Port Jefferson Road. Police were investigating a car chase. Police said over the scanner that it appeared drugs were thrown from the fleeing car.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
No posts to display
Weather
Sidney
few clouds
77.8°F
82.5°
76°
84 %
1.6mph
18 %
Fri
90°
Sat
86°
Sun
82°
Mon
85°
Tue
81°
937-538-4819
1451 N. Vandemark Rd.,
Sidney OH, 45365