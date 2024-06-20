Ribbon cutting held for rebuilt McDonald’s

Guests watch as Benny Scott, center right, cuts a ceremonial ribbon during a ceremony on Thursday at the McDonald’s on West Michigan Street. Scott and his wife Stacy, who is standing to his right, are the owners of Scott Family McDonald’s, which owns the Sidney location and over 20 others in the greater Dayton area. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News A view of the recently-opened McDonald’s on West Michigan Street on Thursday, when restaurant held a ribbon cutting ceremony. The former building was torn down in March, and the new facility was built in 83 days. It opened on Monday. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Madison and Ben O’Leary, lower right, sing the national anthem as a member of Sidney American Legion Post 217 rasises the flag during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday at the McDonald’s on West Michigan Street. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News McDonald’s mascot Birdie the Early Bird dances during McDonald’s ceremonial ribbon cutting on Thursday at the new restaurant on West Michigan Street. Anna Edmiston | Sidney Daily News People gather outside the McDonald’s on West Michigan Street on Thursday during a flag raising ceremony. The restaurant, which opened on Monday after the former building was demolished and a new facility was built, held a ribbon cutting on Thursday. Anna Edmiston | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — Sidney welcomed back the local McDonald’s with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday.

The restaurant, which is located on West Michigan Street, was closed in March, and its original building was demolished. The new facility was built in 83 days. It was opened to the public for the first time on Monday.

To celebrate its return on Thursday, students from Lehman Catholic sang the national anthem while the Sidney American Legion Post 217 honor guard presented the colors and raised the flag over the new building.

The new building has been modernized by removing the ordering counter and replacing it with kiosks to order from and a pickup station. There are also USB outlets under the seats inside.

Owner Benny Scott said in a speech before the ribbon cutting the format has been implemented after realizing just how important the drive-thru and mobile ordering have become to the average customer.

Scott gave a brief speech before cutting the ribbon.

“Thank you all for being here. It means a lot,” Scott said. “The support is great. The support from the community has just been awesome the past couple days.”

He said business has been booming since they opened their doors on Monday, and it hasn’t slowed down since. During the time the restaurant was under construction, he was reminded by customers how much they missed products like the fountain Diet Coke, sweet tea and sandwiches.

“We hate to do it, but we need to do it,” Scott said. “It was a necessity to get us set up into the modern McDonald’s to be able to serve the community right.”

The Scott family opened their first McDonald’s in 1978 and now Scott and his wife own 24 franchises around Ohio and Kentucky.

A statement released by the Scott McDonald’s team said the new restaurant will employ over 90 individuals.

“It features a double lane drive thru with mobile ordering technology, the lobby is equipped with order kiosks, cash handlers, digital play tables, and the newest cooking facilities utilizing McDonald’s newest and innovative technology to prepare quality products with quality and service being considered. LED lighting and energy efficient equipment that will reduce energy waste and improve uptime efficiencies,” the statement said.

Reach Sidney Daily News reporter Anna Edmiston at 937-538-4825.