Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center wins AASLH award of excellence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The American Association for State and Local History has announced that the Shelby County Historical Society is the recipient of an Award of Excellence for the establishment of the Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center.

The associated says its Leadership in History Awards, now in its 79th year, is the most prestigious recognition for achievement in the preservation and interpretation of state and local history.

The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center is a hands-on learning facility and museum located at 115 E. North St. in downtown Sidney. It features six unique galleries containing information on how innovation and key community leaders have impacted our region throughout the past and presently.

Visitors of all ages are welcome to visit the Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, which is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Admission is free; it is closed on major holidays.

This year, AASLH confers 47 national awards honoring people, projects, exhibits, and publications. The winners represent the best in the field and provide leadership for the future of state and local history.

The AASLH awards program was initiated in 1945 to establish and encourage standards of excellence in the collection, preservation, and interpretation of state and local history throughout the United States.

The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center is the newest addition to the legacy of the Shelby County Historical Society. It opened in February of 2023.