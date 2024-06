OSGOOD — Brad and Megan Bertke, of Osgood, announce the birth of their daughter, Lucy Marie Bertke.

Lucy Marie Bertke was born at 10:41 p.m. on May 21. She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 20.25 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Vernon Ahrns and Amy Ahrns, of Fort Loramie. Paternal grandparents are Tim Bertke and Mandy Bertke, of New Bremen.