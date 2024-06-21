Little Miss Independence Days contestants announced

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Little Miss Independence pageant will be held during the Fort Loramie Liberty Days festival at noon on June 29 in the entertainment tent. Twelve girls will participate in the contest.

The contestants range from ages 6-7 and will all be starting first grade in the fall at Fort Loramie elementary.

The 2023 Little Miss Independence Molli Seger, daughter of Sarah and Andy Seger, will assist in crowning the new queen. The public is welcome to attend the event.

The contestants are:

– Addison Young, age 6, daughter of Sam and Karla Young

– Riley Geise, age 6, daughter of Jason and Megan Geise

– Haedyn Barhorst, age 6, daughter of Jase Barhorst and Jodi DiMasso-Barhorst

– Sawyer McCracken, age 7, daughter of Derek and Stacie McCracken

– Lucy Boerger, age 6, daughter of Mitchell and Allison Boerger

– Emma Berning, age 7, daughter of Derek and Melissa Berning

– Collins Drees, age 6, daughter of Curtis and Kara Drees

– Madison Boyer, age 7, daughter of Aaron and Leslie Boyer

– Allison Paulus, age 6, daughter of Jason and Jennifer Paulus

– Greta Fullenkamp, age 6, daughter of John and Leah Fullenkamp

– Rose Hoying, age 6, daughter of Luke and Kim Hoying