Out of the past: June 21

125 Years

June 21, 1899

John Steinle is building a large dance platform at his club house down the canal.

——-

About fifty feet of the roof on the west end of the Sidney Pole and Shaft factory was torn off by the wind storm last evening. A large window light and the frame on the south side of the top of the court house was blown in during the storm.

——-

In a game of ball played yesterday afternoon between the boys of the Sidney high school and the bicycle boys, the high school boys won by a score of 10 to 5. The batteries were Sollenberger and Nutt, and Anthony, Stockstill and Routson.

100 Years

June 21, 1924

FT. LORAMIE – John Boerger, Barney Ernst and August Wise met with the county Commissioners Saturday in regards to paving the road thru the village and going south.

——-

Learning of the difficulty of the city Safety Department to mark the streets of the square with traffic regulations, four troops of Sidney Boy Scout have volunteered for the work.

——-

NEW BREMEN – Mr. and Mrs. Chris Althoff, janitors at St. Peters church, narrowly escaped serious injury Sunday morning when the big bell tapper of the church bell, which they were ringing, broke and fell.

75 Years

June 21, 1949

Opening of a new modern shoe repair business at 112 East North street, next to the bus station, is being announced by Robert W. Jordan.

——-

An aggressive Harris Jewelers combine was neck and neck with Sexauer’s Bakers on the home stretch of the city softball chase today, following its impressive 11-1 conquest of Veterans of Foreign Wars in resumption of league activity at Holy Angels field on Monday evening.

50 Years

June 21, 1974

It’s nice to be number one when you’re talking about football standings, said Douglas Brookhart, Sidney’s water and sewer director, but to be the top polluter of the Great Miami River is an entirely different story. Such is the dubious distinction the City of Sidney has gained in a report recently compiled by the Ohio Environmental Agency.

——-

Shelby County Regional Planning Commission last night directed Secretary-Treasurer Lloyd Lutz to prepare a letter to the Attorney General of Ohio asking for a ruling on the depth and scope of the jurisdiction of the commission. Members indicated they want to know whether the board has a veto power the same as the commissioners, the health department and the county engineer.

——-

Gordon Loewenstein has been elected district scouting chairman of the Shelby Boy Scout District which includes all of the county.

25 Years

June 21, 1999

The five idea gathering meetings to generate citizen input into the Shelby County comprehensive plan update, called Shelby County Works, have been completed and deemed a success.

“We had a combined total of approximately 250 individuals attend the meetings and seemingly everyone provided nothing but positive comments on the process,” said Ellen Joslin, co-chairman of Shelby County Works.

——-

Fairington chef and owner Jim Henning will be the guest chef at a special dinner being offered Wednesday at The Bistro in Lima.

——-

Shelby County Engineer J. Stephen Hubbell has announced plans to retire effective June 30. “I just feel the time has come for a change,” he said this morning. Hubbell took office in January 1977. He has served as chief deputy engineer for eight years during the administration of William G. Fultz Sr.

