Photo: BMW car chase ends with flat tire

A BMW is loaded onto a Meyer’s Garage and Drive Thru tow truck after it was involved in a high speed chase on Friday. The chase began in Sidney around 5 p.m. when Sidney police attempted to make a stop and the car sped off. Police chased the car west down Michigan Street and continued along State Route 47 at high rates of speed until they broke off the pursuit. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office took over the chase. A Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to make a stop of the BMW and the driver again took off. According to scanner traffic the BMW turned north onto State Route 66 towards Fort Loramie. The car was eventually chased back south where the BMW drove into a ditch and one of its tires went flat on the 4400 block of State Route 48 between the cross streets of Paulus Road and Redmond Road near Houston. After the car got a flat tire the driver stopped trying to flee and was taken into custody by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office shortly before 6 p.m.. The cause of the flat tire is unknown. The BMW has a Michigan license plate.