Photo: Driver takes off on foot after crash

A car, left, and an SUV collided on Friday at the intersection of East Court Street and South Miami Avenue at around 12:50 p.m. The man driving the SUV said the woman driving the car ran away on foot headed south down South Miami Avenue. Sidney police responded to the scene and directed traffic at the partially blocked intersection until Wreckers Towing and Transport could remove the vehicles.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
