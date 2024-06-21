Photo: Heavy damage in two vehicle crash

A minivan, front, and pickup truck, back, sustained heavy damage when they collided on Friday at the intersection of Mason Road and Barhorst Road at around 3:10 p.m.. Neither driver was seriously injured in the accident. Two Fort Loramie Rescue ambulances arrived at the crash but no one was transported. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. The Fort Loramie Police Department and Fort Loramie Fire Department also responded to the crash. Howell’s Enterprises, Inc. came to help tow the vehicles.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News