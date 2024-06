Bruce Cline, of Dayton, wipes the sweat from his forehead after umpiring for a Sidney Legion Post 217 17U game against Troy Post 43 on Wednesday at Custenborder Field. Cline also drank Gatorade to re-hydrate. A heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service that began on Monday is forecast to continue through Saturday night. Temperatures are predicted to be cooler on Sunday.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News