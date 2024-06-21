SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of May 2024. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Henry Sherrod Spraggs, 59, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Timothy M. Cordonnier, 38, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Parker Allen Hennessey, 22, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Richard J. Banning, 35, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Kellie Michelle Bredemann, 50, of Suwanee, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Wally S. Carroll, 44, of Rochester, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Keta Jeon Cowan, 62, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jonathan D. Egbert, 53, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Kenneth Thomas Fairburn, 52, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Richard David Fortman, 53, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Brian Paul Stoneburner, 47, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Wyatt Stephens, 22, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Brent N. Roessner, 52, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Gabrial Devaughn Rios, 27, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
David Keith Pitchford, 66, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jeffery Alan Obringer, 52, of Saint Marys, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.
Jill L. Meinerding, 55, of Coldwater, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Eric W. Lindsey, 37, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Yuki Kido, 40, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Joshua S. Keller, 28, of Cincinnati, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.
Taylor F. Jenkins, 19, of Liberty Center, was charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.
Jennifer Marie Hulsmeyer, 41, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Lisa Jeanne Hofmann, 61, of Tiffin, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Cierra Lynne Grothause, 30, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Virginia Maria Frick, 56, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jamison M. Anderson, 50, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Kyle L. Lloyd, 28, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Kimberly D. Winals-Warnecke, 52, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Roger L. Evans, 62, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.
Olivia Rose Murphy, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Kazlynn Rabecca Douglas, 22, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.
Michelle Y. Dircksen, 59, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Keenan Cory Jordan, II, 26, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Brooke Anne Rice, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Bailie Nicole Bodey, 27, of Troy, was charged with failure to display plates, $130 fine.
Andrew Joseph Adams, 29, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Scott D. Blatter, 54, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Brook Elaine Fogt, 20, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.
Abigain Brionna Stallard, 19, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.
Jacob Thomas Riggs, 24, of Grosse Ile, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Julia Ann Taylor, 34, of Decatur, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Hunter A. Compton, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Beleta K. Young, 59, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.
Tristan J. Smith, 25, of Dayton, was charged with display of plates, $130 fine.
Amy W. Williams, 80, of Versailles, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Kylie Ann Marie Shultz, 26, of Minster, was charged with stopping for school bus, $186 fine.
Jayce M. Brautigam, 18, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.
Tiffany Jane Blasingim, 33, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.
Randal Joseph May, 59, of Sidney, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.
Silas Shahe’ade Thompson, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Katelyn Gail Staudt, 23, of Sidney, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.
Kelly J. Perrault, 50, of Tipp City, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.